6 Years Before Announcing Retirement, Tom Brady Masterfully Trolled Roger Goodell Over ‘Deflategate’ Suspension

Long before Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this year, the legendary quarterback had to face the aftermath of the infamous ‘Deflategate’ scandal. While some supported NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his decision to suspend Brady for four games, countless New England Patriots fans were eagerly waiting for their star QB to get back at him. And boy, did he deliver!

In 2017, just six years before his retirement, Tom Brady took a memorable swipe at Goodell with the help of a Super Bowl commercial. After leading the New England Patriots to an astonishing comeback victory in Super Bowl LI, Brady used the spotlight to savagely troll Roger. The postgame commercial became an instant hit among fans and is still remembered for the subtle yet satisfying dig.

Tom Brady Taking a Playful Jibe at Goodell: Story of the “Roger That” Ad

In the aftermath of the “Deflategate” scandal, the NFL took decisive action against the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady. Post that, Tom made a statement with the ‘Roger That’ ad for Shields Health Care which was actually shot in September 2016, but was rolled down in 2017. The ad started with an opening scene where Brady removed his four Super Bowl Rings locking them away safely.

Post that, the ad took a turn for good. Brady, in the commercials, then responded to the question about more jewelry, saying, “Actually no, I forgot this one,” as he took out another ring from his pocket, referring to his latest Super Bowl victory. When told that he’ll need a bigger locker for all his rings, Brady cleverly responded with the mic-drop line, “Roger that,” taking a playful jab at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Big Lead emphasized that Tom Brady’s ‘Roger That’ ad for Shields Health Care was originally posted to YouTube on October 5, 2016, without any mention of the fifth ring. What’s noteworthy is that Brady filmed this commercial before even playing in the NFL that season, and the 5th ring part was added later. Due to his four-game Deflategate suspension, he didn’t make his season debut until October 9 that year.

“Week of Greatness” Ad: Another Playful Dig at Deflategate Controversy

Additionally, Tom Brady had also taken a subtle dig at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a Foot Locker “Week of Greatness” ad. Brady was shown at a diner, overhearing two fans discussing how Foot Locker had sustained its success over the years. Brady had then chimed in, saying, “Just because something is great year after year doesn’t mean anything is going on. Why can’t some things just be great?”

The idea here was to poke fun at Tom’s and New England’s critics who were sure that something fishy was going on in the franchise(deflategate), which is why they were winning so constantly.

The clever jabs at the controversy surrounding his suspension further highlighted Brady’s ability to address the situation with much wit. Moreover, along with all the cheeky ads, what really made New England fans super happy is that their favorite star went on to win a total of 6 championships for their unit, which was the biggest response to all the critics.