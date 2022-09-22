$7 million expensive backup to $15 million bargain QB; Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers equation has changed big time

Jimmy G was set to become the highest-paid backup in the league. However, Trey Lance’s ankle injury has given him a chance to be the team’s QB1 and rake in even more cash.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s fortunes have completely transformed in a very short period time. During the offseason, almost everyone was ready to write him off.

He has been a supremely talented quarterback and his numbers have been excellent too, however, recurring injuries really took a toll on Jimmy due to which, the 49ers decided to trade him ahead of the season.

Despite trying their hardest, the San Francisco-based franchise wasn’t able to find any takers for the QB simply because no team wanted to pay heaps of cash for a QB who was struggling with fitness issues.

In the end, the 49ers had no choice but to keep him in the squad as Trey Lance’s backup. However, a season-ending injury to Lance has now increased Jimmy’s importance in the team by many folds.

Jimmy took a pay cut ahead of the season as he was asked to play the backup role by the 49ers. However, he was still set to become the highest paid backup in the league.

Trey Lance’s season-ending injury has presented Jimmy Garoppolo with a huge opportunity

Reportedly, Jimmy was set to receive $6.5 million fully guaranteed base and $500,000 in roster bonuses when his backup deal was finalized. Although there were incentives through which he could have earned more but with Trey Lance named as the starting QB, the chances of Jimmy earning way over $7 million were bleak to say the least.

Now, with Lance out of the season, the QB1 responsibilities have again landed on Garoppolo’s shoulders. This also means that Jimmy can now make even more money as the season goes on.

He can take home around $250,000 every week and if he ends up churning out great numbers, there is no doubt about the fact that more cash will be showered upon him by the franchise.

The full breakdown of #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s new contract, which has been filed with the NFL and NFLPA. The deal has a max value of $15.45 million. pic.twitter.com/nsSUWpOOCy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2022

As reported by NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, Jimmy will earn quarter if a million each game if he completes 25% or more of the offensive snaps. Moreover, if he guides the team to a win, another $100,000 would be waiting for him.

For young Trey Lance, this season was a massive opportunity to establish himself as the number one QB for the 49ers. However, a severe ankle injury against the Seahawks ended his season sooner than anyone could have expected.

While a huge opportunity went in vain for Lance, it gifted a massive comeback chance to Jimmy and although it might be a little too soon to say this but so far, he has been able to grab it with both hands.

