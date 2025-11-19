Jason and Travis Kelce Express Frustration Over 5–5 Chiefs, Say This Team Is Better Than Last Year’s

Unlike their 2024 selves, the Kansas City Chiefs just can’t win close games this season. After Sunday’s 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos, The Kingdom has fallen to 0-5 in one-score situations. The record is even beginning to frustrate players on the team, like Travis Kelce, as he believes they are much better than they’re playing.

Most NFL fans, though, think that the Chiefs are experiencing the law of averages. After going 12-0 in one-score games last season, they were bound for some regression.

However, the effects have rebounded catastrophically, leading to the argument that KC is a much weaker side this season than they were last year. Although Travis and his brother Jason couldn’t disagree more.

“If this year’s Chiefs team plays last year’s Chiefs team, who wins?” Jason asked Travis on their podcast, New Heights.

“I’m taking this year’s,” Travis responded.

“That’s what I’m saying. I am, too [taking this year’s team],” Jason shared. “Somehow, you guys are better, but you’re sitting at 5-5.”

It was an eye-opening revelation coming from the duo. At this point last year, the Chiefs were 9-1 and looked unbeatable at the end of games. This season, they’ve been a far cry from that, making crucial mistakes down the stretch at times.

Jason cut right to the chase when analyzing his brother’s team’s performance up to this point.

“You’re just not executing as well at the ends of games. Which is very uncharacteristic for Pat [Mahomes], and what you have been,” he shared.

“It’s frustrating where you guys are at. You’re 5-5. Five of those losses, though, are one-score games. There’s like one or two plays a game, and you guys could still easily be at the top of the AFC,” Jason added.

It’s part of what makes the NFL so crazy. If the ball had just bounced a different way in some of those matchups, the Chiefs could have a winning record. They’d be in a prime playoff position today. But now, they’re 5-5, and every game is going to be a must-win moving forward.

Later on, Travis expressed his frustration with his team because he believes the solution is right there in front of them, but they just can’t execute what needs to be done.

“It feels like it’s self-inflicting. And it feels like the answers are right there in front of us, and we just gotta f***ing do it,” Travis stated.

Looking ahead, the KC Chiefs have a chance to get back on track over the next three weeks. First, they take on the tough Indianapolis Colts, although the Colts have looked less formidable in recent weeks. Then, they get the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, a matchup they should be able to handle. After that comes the Houston Texans at home on Sunday Night Football.

At the end of the day, though, Travis and his Chiefs have no more room for error. They’re on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, with other teams around them pushing for spots. If they want to keep their decade-long streak of making it to the postseason alive, they will need to start clutching up and winning these tight contests that keep slipping through their fingers.