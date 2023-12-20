9–7 Loss to Panthers Sets ‘Axing Rumors’ in Motion for Atlanta Head Coach Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith is eyeing his third straight losing season with the team. The 9-7 loss against the Panthers, arguably the worst team this season, has once again stirred up a frenzy among the fanbase. They will have their final push for the post-season when hosting the Colts next week.

Advertisement

Before the Week 16 matchup, Arthur Smith might have made yet another panic move by benching starting QB Desmond Ridder. It’s no secret that Ridder has committed unforgivable turnovers in the Red Zone this season, but his replacement next week, Taylor Heinicke, has also significantly struggled this year. While some argue that Ridder should have never become a starting QB, it’s not like the Falcons have a better choice.

The Falcons’ running game has taken a step back this season, and they are now 26th in scoring. Their abysmal defense failed to maintain its footing in the fourth quarter and gave up over 30% of their rushing yards in the same. Therefore, limiting only Ridder couldn’t possibly be the only solution. Then again, fans argue that Smith is trying to secure his job by benching the QB and looking for a long-term solution in the center elsewhere.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Smith’s overall record doesn’t seem very promising, which has now dropped to 20-28 with the franchise. Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently addressed his head coach’s future. He stated that the team will remain committed to Smith for the remaining three games and see how it all turns out. He emphasized that the team didn’t need to make the playoffs in order to keep Smith in the coach’s lounge, but also acknowledged that the team failed to make a significant impact.

“We are committed to coach Smith,” Blank said. “We are going to play these last three games. We are committed to win. We will let the season play out and go from there. Obviously, this has not been the kind of year we expected. You would hear that from coach Smith; you would hear it from our fans, and our players. We understand that. We understand the challenges. At the end of the year, we will assess where we are and go from there.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1737272743907705148?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Falcons already had their back up against the wall last Sunday, tied for both the NFC South division race and the playoff spot in the Wildcard. After this loss, there is now less than a 0.5% chance of securing a playoff berth. So, it’s tough to argue about his future with the team, even from Blank’s perspective.

Is Arthur Smith the Only Coach in This Position?

The 2023 season hasn’t quite gone well for several head coaches. Panthers HC Frank Reich has already been sacked after managing just one win in 11 games. His former team finally clinched their second win this season after clashing with the Falcons. Yes, it’s a paradox!

Advertisement

Eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick has also been on the sacking list after a disappointing season with the Patriots. As they are already eliminated from the playoff race, teams like the Panthers and the Falcons will probably opt to trade for an experienced coach like Belichick. The Raiders have already made such a change in the mid-season, and it has been a somewhat improvement over the past management.

Post-December, there will be a lot of fingers pointing at both the players and the coaches. Although some are already eliminated from playoff contention, coaches like Arthur Smith could turn it around with a few back-to-back wins. Only time will tell.