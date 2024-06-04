CJ Stroud Praises Matthew Stafford’s Brilliance at the Expense of Aaron Rodgers

CJ Stroud is never shy about speaking his mind, even if it involves openly ranking quarterbacks based on their careers in the NFL. Recently, Stroud made waves by ranking Matthew Stafford ahead of Aaron Rodgers. And this controversial stance was accompanied by his cheeky jabs, which he firmly stands by.

During a recent episode of the “MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME” podcast, Stroud answered some interesting questions about his preferences; while some were football-related, others were the opposite.

In one round, Stroud trumped Aaron Rodgers as he named his favorite quarterback, who is none other than Matthew Stafford. Not only this, the 2023 Rookie of the Year believes that Stafford’s talent could have yielded more success and 2-3 more rings if he had the backing of a franchise like Green Bay.

“If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have more rings for sure,” Stroud emphasized.

WOW… Matthew Stafford could have won 3-4 SUPER BOWLS if he had been in Green Bay instead of Aaron Rodgers, says CJ Stroud “If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have more rings for sure” (@mworthofgame)

pic.twitter.com/AcZkYVMt3H — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 4, 2024

CJ Stroud’s high praise for Stafford isn’t solely based on statistics, but rather on the potential he sees in the Rams QB. Stroud plays for a Texans franchise yet to claim a Super Bowl or even an AFC Championship appearance since its inception in 2002. Therefore, his measure of success by championships shouldn’t be surprising. And this caused him to trump Aaron Rodgers once again.

CJ Stroud Picks Eli Manning Over Aaron Rodgers’ Sustained Career in NFL

The Texans QB openly stated his preference for Eli Manning’s career over that of Aaron Rodgers, primarily because of Manning’s Super Bowl victories. The 22-year-old was asked whose career trajectory he would prefer — Eli Manning, someone who has won two Super Bowls in his 16-year career, or Aaron Rodgers, who has one Super Bowl win but a sustained 19-year-long career in the league.

His answer trumped Aaron Rodgers once again, as he chose Eli Manning with an explanation. “You want the rings, dog. … Eli got two,” Stroud said, with the belief that Super Bowl wins are more valuable than individual accolades.

WOW… #Texans QB CJ Stroud said he would take Eli Manning’s career over Aaron Rodgers legendary career, because of his two rings “YOU WANT THE RINGS DAWG” pic.twitter.com/D9wLlhqpN7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 3, 2024

That being said, CJ Stroud has also been quite competitive from the start. Therefore, it isn’t hard to fathom why he has the ultimate goal of leading his team to a Super Bowl victory. As he continues to develop in his NFL career, Stroud’s focus remains on achieving the kind of team success that a QB like Eli Manning enjoyed.