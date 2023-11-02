“Not Even Business Class?”: NFL Fans Stunned To See Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Travel To Germany In “Coach”

Donna Kelce, also known as “Mama Kelce”, has achieved iconic status as a mother figure on a national scale. Her two sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, have proudly represented two of the NFL’s top teams, even facing off in the 2023 Super Bowl championship. Donna has made it a point to attend both of her sons’ games, solidifying her status as a super mom. She recently flew to Germany on Wednesday to watch Travis Kelce take on the Miami Dolphins, but what left fans stunned was seeing Donna travel in coach.

The Kelce family has taken over the world of football and Momma Kelce has certainly become a much loved figure. Her meetups with Taylor Swift during games have even gotten the attention of the Swifties. But Donna disregarded the spotlight and chose to travel to Germany like any normal fan which made them adore her even more.

Donna Kelce Crosses Oceans to Cheer for The Chiefs in Germany

The NFL fans were shocked to see Donna Kelce’s choice to travel in coach rather than business class while taking her flight to Frankfurt. Upon entering the coach section, she received a hero’s welcome, with fellow passengers erupting in applause and cheers for the beloved ‘Mama Kelce’. A fan captured the moment on social media, where Donna can be seen sporting Travis’s jersey number 87, proudly displayed on her denim jacket.

The Chiefs faced a tough challenge in their recent game against the Denver Broncos, resulting in a significant 9-24 loss. In their previous matchup, the Chiefs endured a challenging game, with Travis recording six receptions for 58 yards. As Donna Kelce was spotted en route to Frankfurt, Chiefs fans are seeing her presence as a positive omen for their upcoming game.

A fan also shared a video that clearly shows how much of a grand welcome Donna received. The viral post left NFL fans in disbelief, as they couldn’t believe seeing Travis’s mom traveling in coach.

A disappointed fan commented,

Yet another chimed in, writing,

A fan humorously wrote,

While the Swifties and the Chiefs’ Nation shower praise on Donna, she recently had an interesting chat where she discussed Travis’s brewing romance with the pop sensation.

Donna’s Insight on Why Everyone Resonates With the Kelce Family

The Kelce family has become a focal point of attention for several seasons. This year, with Travis Kelce‘s rumored linkup with Taylor Swift, NFL viewership has soared to new heights. During her appearance on the “Got it From My Momma” podcast, Donna Kelce shared fascinating reasons behind their family’s widespread popularity.

“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could’ve paid a million dollars to a PR firm. It’s just because we’re relatable,” Donna said. “We’re just normal. We’re genuine, and we don’t put any airs on or try to be someone that we’re not.”

The Chiefs, now 6-2, significantly struggled last week against the Broncos. They even failed to score a single touchdown throughout the matchup, accumulating a mere 9 points from field goals. Swifties attributed the defeat to TayTay’s absence, while others pointed to Patrick Mahomes’ fever. They are now set to take on the Phins, also 6-2, and the matchup will surely keep the fans on their toes till the end.