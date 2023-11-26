“He’s Talking About the Teams He Played For”: Barry Sanders Contradicts Tom Brady Calling Modern Football’s Mediocre

Tom Brady, the former quarterback for the Patriots and the Buccaneers, retired from football in February this year. However, his heart still lies with the sport, as he often engages in football-related discussions. He is among those legends who have given a lot of years to the sport and have witnessed its evolution firsthand. As a close observer, Brady recently talked about the alterations in the game and how he thinks it has degraded, which didn’t sit right with Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders.

Advertisement

Tom Brady, during his time on the ‘Stephen A. Smith Show‘, gave an unhindered opinion on the degrading nature of the NFL landscape. According to him, the league is no longer prioritizing a good product and is undermining the game’s defensive aspect. Moreover, he took a bold stance, calling the current state of football ‘mediocre’.

“I think there is a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL. I don’t see the excellence that I saw in the past,” Brady remarked.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1726819529068564725?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brady even pointed to a change in the coaching style, placing Bill Belichick at the center of the Patriots’ struggles this season. He stated that the fundamentals are being taught far less and that the growth of young players is inhibited.

While some, including Aaron Rodgers, supported his take, not everyone is in sync with the opinions of the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Ex-Lions RB Barry Sanders contradicted Brady’s views during the ‘RGIII and the Ones‘ podcast. He stated that he could never call his former team, the Lions ‘mediocre’ and believes that even today’s players and gameplay are equally good.

“Maybe he’s talking about the teams he played for, but the team I played for? The team that I played for, no. It’s anything but mediocre. I saw that comment somewhere,” Barry Sanders said. “Look, for us as Lions fans, maybe I just have blinders on, because of how we’re leading the division, how well we’re playing. But I still see a great product.”

He also added that he is enjoying every bit of being a Lions fan now and will at least continue the same for a while. And the way the Silver Crush is plating this season, who can blame him?

Advertisement

Barry Sanders Applauds Detroit Lions for A Terrific Season

Barry Sanders is a Detroit Lions legend. His team has witnessed an amazing season registering some important victories. Their loss against the Baltimore Ravens is the only one that exceeds a 20-point difference. Additionally, the triumphs against strong teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Packers were a delight for their followers.

The Detroit Lions are killing it under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. They are currently 8-3 in the season, crushing at the top of the NFC North Conference. They have performed better than their 9-8 season in 2022 and making a case for their playoff appearance. This is a great start for the Lions, who have attained an 8-2 record after six decades. They will face the NFC South frontrunner, the Saints, next week.

A record-breaking season with many teams making better strides has in fact raised questions about Tom Brady’s harsh assessment. However, seasoned players like him own the experience to understand the nuances of the game and provide constructive criticism from time to time.