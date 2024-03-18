A Year After Joining Hands With Dwayne Johnson’s ZOA Energy, Drake Maye Poses With the Hollywood Star for Fresh Brand Shoot

Drake Maye is considered one of the Top 3 picks in this year’s NFL draft and impressed the fans and analysts with his arm strength and velocity at the scouting combine. This time around, he has caught the attention of his social media fans with his recent picture with Dwayne Johnson for a new marketing campaign for the actor’s ZOA Energy drink.

Maye can be seen donning training gear, looking stylish in North Carolina Tar Heels colors, paired with black track pants and Air Jordan 1 UNC/Carolina Blue. While, Dwayne Johnson sports cream pants and a burgundy t-shirt, paired with his much famous raised eyebrow look.

Drake Maye was among seven college athletes chosen for a lucrative NIL deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ZOA Energy brand on July 19, 2023. The exclusive list also included top athletes like Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State, Brock Bowers from Georgia, and Kamren Kinchens from Miami, Angel Reese from LSU among others.

Johnson reportedly personally handpicked every athlete based on his own college football experience at Miami before his achievements in WWE and Hollywood.

Drake Maye’s success in NIL off-field endeavors pairs well with his on-field talent. He showcases a variety of skills in reading plays both inside and outside of the pocket and is known for his dynamic style of play. His ability to adjust resembles the ideal modern quarterback which is quite valued by NFL teams.

Drake Maye is Enjoying His Time with ZOA Energy Promotions

Maye’s collaboration with ZOA Energy appears to be a source of enjoyment for the quarterback. In the offseason, Drake Maye has actively participated in promotional events for ZOA with great enthusiasm. Lately, he provided fans with a sneak peek behind the scenes with photos posted on his Instagram from the ZOA Energy set.

The pictures show Maye’s joy as he twirls the football on camera, plays a game or two of table tennis, and gives interviews, displaying his commitment and excitement for the brand that much fails to show at the professional level.

The Rock expressed enthusiasm about uniting top college athletes in support of the ZOA Energy NIL campaign. He wished to push the commitment and persistence needed by these athletes, both during competitions and in their personal lives.

Dwayne Johnson feels that ZOA Energy can give people the energy to succeed in sports, academics, and everyday tasks. He was quite excited about bringing together all of The Rock’s Warriors (athletes connected to the brand) and is confident about the united power he represents.