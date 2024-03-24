Aaron Donald Believes the MVP Award Should Be Renamed the Best Quarterback Award

Aaron Donald is considered by many as the defensive GOAT of the NFL. He has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, was named a Pro Bowler 10 times, and is also an eight-time First Team All-Pro. However, an NFL MVP is a badge missing from his honors.

When talking about the same with his wife Erica, documented via his YouTube channel, the Rams legend stated how it should instead be called the ‘Best Quarterback Award.’

“Well, in my opinion, I think that, and there’s no shade, but I think the MVP award, it should be more like the Best Quarterback Award because like there are a lot of great quarterbacks,” AD said. “Don’t get me wrong but every single year I don’t think the best player is the quarterback.”

Although the NFL legend meant no disrespect to the quarterbacks, but a clear chip on his shoulder can be sensed since he quickly recalled the time he had the best chance of winning the NFL MVP award which was instead won by Patrick Mahomes.

Aaron Donald Feels 2018 Was His Best Chance To Win the NFL MVP

Remarkable would be too small of a word to describe the miraculous football career of Aaron Donald. Although his resume speaks loudly of his dominance in the league for over a decade, but that one accolade that many football players speak highly of, which is the MVP award, cannot be seen in there.

While speaking up about a quarterback most likely being the MVP recipient, AD reminisced about the season he believed he should have won it.

AD stated: “I feel like in 2018 I felt like I wasn’t, I promise to God, I wasn’t trying to win it, I care about it, but if there was a chance for me to win the MVP, it should have been that year. Cause you got 20 and a half sacks as a defensive tackle. Probably like 20 plus TFLs and then I helped take my team to a Super Bowl. It was like a no-brainer, unanimous All-Pro year, but I don’t think it’s an award for a defensive player. Or like I think it’s just a quarterback award and I say that with the utmost respect.”

Aaron Donald’s 2018 season was certainly a standout performance by him after he pulled beastly numbers to dominate the league. As per Pro Football Reference, he scored 20.5 sacks, 41 solo tackles, 18 assists, 25 TFLs, 41 QB hits, and 59 combined tackles.

Yet the MVP award was won by Patrick Mahomes who played his first season as a starter for the Chiefs and reached the AFC Championship.