“I’m Going to Get Kylie a Whistle”: Travis Kelce Finds a Hilariously Creative Way to Make Jason Kelce Do House Chores

Everyone familiar with the Kelces knows Jason and Kylie make a pretty fun pair. But when it comes to house chores, Jason seems to enjoy avoiding them more than Kylie enjoys reminding him. That’s why little brother Travis swooped in with a hilarious solution.

We all forget to do the occasional chore around the house from time to time. But some of us are so forgetful that we end up annoying the people we live with. This can lead to nagging, arguments, and all sorts of altercations. For Jason Kelce, though, he actually enjoys the nagging from his wife.

Why does he like the nagging? Well, because he has such a fun dynamic with his wife, he responds well to it, even though Kylie hates it.

“What I respond to really well is nagging,” Jason said on New Heights. “Please nag the f*ck out of me. Tell me to get my lazy a** up and take the goddamn trash out.”

“If you tell me to take the trash out, I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe she’s telling me to take the trash out.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I should be doing that. Okay, I’m sorry.’ I like the nagging, and I need it, because I get caught in my own thoughts and I forget to do things.”

Daydreaming would be the proper term to describe what Jason does a lot of. Some people engage in the mental exercise for around two hours a day, but it sounds like the Kelce brother gets super into it and can completely tune out the world once he’s fully immersed.

Travis then called it the way of the family, saying that all of their minds tend to wander.

“It’s the Kelce way,” Travis stated. “We think a lot about sh*t that kind of doesn’t really matter. But in our mind, we wander. We wander into possibilities.”

It’s not surprising that the Kelce brothers’ minds tend to wander. They’ve spent most of their lives immersed in a demanding sport that requires intense focus and structure, so letting their minds roam might just be their way of unwinding. Jason played 13 seasons with the Eagles and hardly missed a game, while Travis is heading into his 13th year with the same kind of durability.

Jason then talked about how he’s a coachable person, even when it comes to everyday tasks like doing chores.

“I like coaching. I’ve been coached my whole life. I want people to tell me otherwise; I need that. I need that coaching,” Jason said.

This led the other Kelce brother to come up with a hilarious suggestion.

“Just get a whistle! Get a whistle, snap him out of his f*cking thought process. Everyone knows that a whistle in a house is an alarming presence,” Travis suggested.

Oh, what a sight it would be to see Kylie whistling Jason around the house, getting him to do his chores. As annoyed of having to constantly nag him as she may be, that may alleviate all of the frustrations. And it sounds like Jason would be open to it, too.

“Not going to lie, I kind of like this idea,” he said.

So, go buy that whistle, Kylie! Let’s get not just Jason, but both Kelce brothers on a consistent regimen for doing chores around the house. Taylor Swift would probably be super appreciative of the gesture. Nobody wants Travis to turn into a slob as well.

Jokes aside, it was a funny segment that the Kelce brothers did on their podcast. Jason gave a fun glimpse into his life, and Travis peppered in funny jokes around the story. It’s why the two are media sensations at the moment, because their chemistry and comedy are priceless.