Jim Harbaugh Braves Pain to Honor Michigan, Fulfilling His Bold Promise With a Tattoo

Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is finally rocking a tattoo on his body. The Michigan Wolverines had quite the season last year, going undefeated in the year and clinching the elusive national title. As it turns out, Harbaugh had promised his team something for this exact event.

After promising his team to get inked if they went undefeated last season, Harbaugh kept his word and got a Michigan M tattooed on his forearm with a 15-0. Harbaugh had revealed the tattoo promise in a conference, after Michigan’s 34-13 win over Washington earlier this year. He said,