Jim Harbaugh Braves Pain to Honor Michigan, Fulfilling His Bold Promise With a Tattoo

Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is finally rocking a tattoo on his body. The Michigan Wolverines had quite the season last year, going undefeated in the year and clinching the elusive national title. As it turns out, Harbaugh had promised his team something for this exact event.
After promising his team to get inked if they went undefeated last season, Harbaugh kept his word and got a Michigan M tattooed on his forearm with a 15-0. Harbaugh had revealed the tattoo promise in a conference, after Michigan’s 34-13 win over Washington earlier this year. He said,
“I said that I would get a tattoo. I have no ink on my body. No tattoos anywhere, but I did say that to our players. I said if we go 15-0, I’m getting a tattoo. It’s 15-0. I’m going to put it on my shoulder, I don’t know if it’s my left or right yet. I’m a right-handed quarterback. I’ll probably get it on my right. And then an M too, an M that’s maize and blue M. Also that signifies a thousand in Roman numerals.”
He did get it on his right arm! As the former Wolverines head coach returned to Ann Arbor for the ring ceremony on Saturday, he took the opportunity to stand by his words and got inked by Michigan-based tattoo artist Stephen Bateman. As he was getting tattooed, the former QB nonchalantly said, “I’m impervious to pain.”
Jim Harbaugh’s New Beginnings
Michigan is now without its head coach and quarterback. JJ McCarthy will be looking to get drafted next week and is projected to be the top-five pick, while Harbaugh’s started his new life in LA. He closed the Michigan chapter of his life with a high, clinching the national title, and now forever commemorating it with a tattoo.
The Head Coach signed a five-year deal with the Chargers, on the tail end of his tenure with the Wolverines. According to reports, the HC will be making $16 million a year on average, tying him for the second-highest-paid coach in US Sports. Before he left Michigan though, he was reportedly offered a $11.5 million salary on a six-year contract, which would’ve made him the highest-paid college football coach.