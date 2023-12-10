Aaron Jones Struggles to Hold Back Tears After Receiving a Diamond Made Out of His Father’s Ashes

Aaron Jones had an understandably emotional reaction to receiving his father’s ashes in the form of a diamond. In a TikTok by Eterenva, the company that uses ashes of bodily remains to make diamond jewelry, Jones can be seen holding back tears as he receives his father’s diamond.

Advertisement

The RB’s father died in 2021 due to complications from COVID-19, leaving behind a devastated family. Aaron had a special connection with his father and would always locate him in the stands before a game. He couldn’t hold back his tears as he received this memento to eternalize his beloved father.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShowtymeZack/status/1732894798141391186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In the heartwarming video, Jones can be seen wiping his tears as he opens up the package holding the diamond, and talks about getting his Dad back home in time for Christmas. The moment became all the more special as the RB realized that he would have the diamond around his neck in time for his birthday, which was the next day, he said, “I got my Dad for my birthday, I don’t need anything else.”

The video also included a video montage of the RB’s special moments with his dad, making sure no one watching it left with a dry eye. Jones got the diamond made late in 2021 and told PEOPLE “That’s why I think this [Eterneva] diamond, it’ll be even closer to me. I can play with it on if I wanted to, things like that, and not have to worry about it falling out or anything like that.” That’s because he once almost lost his dad’s ashes while playing.

Aaron Jones Honors His Dad

Before Aaron Jones got his father’s ashes made into a diamond, he used to wear them in a necklace with a football-shaped medallion around his neck, highlighting his close connection with his late father. However, during his first game without his dad cheering him on from the stands, the RB dropped the necklace in the end zone while playing.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CNX6ZYPnQAl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Fear not though as he was able to find it later on after a thorough search. His quest to always have his father near him even after death indicates just how close he was to his father and what a lasting impact his father’s love and kindness left on him. Now, with the diamond he can rest easy, knowing his dad is right there by his side.