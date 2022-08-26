Aaron Rodgers adds to his $263 million career earnings with $2-3 million a year from State Farm

Aaron Rodgers is one of the richest NFL players currently, however, the ‘Discount Double Check’ man makes sure to find other ways to make money.

The Packers quarterback is undoubtedly one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. He can make pretty much any throw you want him to, and there are only a few quarterbacks in the league who can say they have a bigger arm than him.

Rodgers has consistently been a top two quarterback in the league over the years. He’s won MVP the last two years in a row, showing how age hasn’t really taken a toll on his performance.

Despite rumors about retiring or switching teams, Rodgers was be back for the Packers last year, leading his team front and center as he has for so long in his career.

Unfortunately, the Packers couldn’t win the Super Bowl despite Rodgers’ heroics, and they’ve had a forgetful offseason, losing All Pro Davante Adams.

Aaron Rodgers says on the broadcast that he still talks to Davante Adams all the time. “He’s a really important person in my life. I have so much love and gratitude for that man.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 26, 2022

Also Read: Colin Kaepernick will follow in Kobe Bryant’s footsteps and join Spike Lee for a documentary about his social justice struggle

Aaron Rodgers makes a lot of money off the field

The Packers quarterback signed a massive deal this offseason. He returned on a three-year, $150 million contract which makes him the highest paid quarterback in the league per average salary.

His average salary of $50.2 million ranks ahead of Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson at $46 million, and Patrick Mahomes at $45 million.

However, the Packers quarterback hasn’t sat on his $263 million career earnings, making sure to stay hungry off the field. The Packers quarterback notably has a sponsorship with State Farm.

For his work, Rodgers makes $2-3 million a year from State Farm. Their relationship got a little slippery last season after it was exposed that Rodgers lied about being vaccinated. However, they chose to respect his beliefs and go on with their partnership.

“We don’t support some of the statements that [Rodgers] has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” State Farm said.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade.”

“We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues,” they added.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson deserves to be the highest paid ‘$230 million plus’ player in the league according to former Super Bowl hero James White