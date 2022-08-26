NFL

Aaron Rodgers adds to his $263 million career earnings with $2-3 million a year from State Farm

Aaron Rodgers adds to his $263 million career earnings with $2-3 million a year from State Farm
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant were left in awe after seeing Tracy McGrady light up the Bucks in the 2001 playoffs
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers adds to his $263 million career earnings with $2-3 million a year from State Farm
Aaron Rodgers adds to his $263 million career earnings with $2-3 million a year from State Farm

Aaron Rodgers is one of the richest NFL players currently, however, the ‘Discount Double Check’…