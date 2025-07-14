Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Jordan Ranks Arch Manning as the 5th-Best SEC QB

Arch Manning’s hype train has been making the rounds since the end of last college football season. Thanks to a mix of natural talent and family lineage, many are eager to see if he can become the next great quarterback named Manning. But one college football analyst wants to pump the brakes, saying that even within the SEC, there are a few quarterbacks better than Arch.

Although the 21-year-old has started just two games for the Longhorns over the past two years, some are already calling him the best quarterback in the SEC. Entering the season, he’s even being dubbed a Heisman frontrunner with the potential to become the new face of college football.

However, not everyone is buying into the hype. And one of the skeptics is Aaron Rodgers’ brother, Jordan Rodgers, a college football analyst. When asked this morning whether he believed Arch was the top quarterback in the SEC, he strongly disagreed.

“Arch Manning is the top quarterback in the SEC, fact or fiction?” Rodgers was asked on Get Up.

“That is fiction. Y’all have been drinking Paul Finebaum’s Kool-Aid for way too long. I have him as the 5th, let me repeat that, the 5th-best quarterback in the SEC. The hype train is out of control,” Rodgers responded.

It was somewhat shocking to hear the analyst fade the sensation, but perhaps the most surprising part was how low he rated Arch. Fifth is lower than where some of the most popular college football publications have placed him in their SEC quarterback rankings. So, Rodgers may be trying to bump him down a peg despite the hype.

After all, the analyst backed it up with some solid evidence.

“And what are we basing this on [that Arch is the top-ranked QB]? We’re basing this on games last year against UTSA, Louisiana Monroe, and Mississippi State, who were 93rd, 103rd, and 118th in the scoring defense in the FBS last year,” he said.

Yet by the end of his remarks, Rodgers had some kind words for Arch. It seems he simply wants people to tone down the hype.

“Look, I love Arch. I think he has a very high floor, but I don’t think he’s an elite talent when it comes to his arm. His arm ability, his ability to manipulate the pocket to make guys miss, he changes arm angles. I think he’s a really good quarterback. But the hype train is out of control.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers is proven right come the 2025 regular season. Arch is by far the most hyped prospect we’ve seen in a while, despite having limited playing time. After all, he was considered the top high school quarterback in the nation back in 2022.

Rodgers’ comments sparked a reaction from fans, and not everyone agreed with what he had to say.

“I miss when there were actual good takes not just rage bait for engagement,” one wrote.

“I agree for the most part but to see he isn’t an elite talent is crazy,” another commented.

Others propped up the CFB analyst’s argument and said that he made good points.

“I mean, he has a very valid point, he’s barely played and has a lot to prove,” a user penned.

“Thank you Jordan,” another wrote.

We’ll see how Arch fares once the season starts. Sure, Rodgers isn’t sold on the arm, but the legs are something we’ve never seen from a Manning before. Arch can rip off a big run at any moment, and defenses will have to account for that part of his game. Fifth just feels too low.

That said, there are other SEC quarterbacks to be excited about heading into the 2025 season: Garrett Nussmeier, DJ Lagway, and LaNorris Sellers, among them. Each could outshine the younger Manning in a head-to-head matchup.