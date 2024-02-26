Justin Jefferson Contract Extension: Vikings Star Looking To Shake WR Market With His New Contract Extension

Justin Jefferson’s rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings since his draft in 2020, ended in 2023. Therefore, he enters the final year of his current deal this season. He currently stands at the 53rd position by pay amongst the list of NFL wide receivers per OTC. Moving forward, the star wide receiver is setting his sights on a lucrative extension with a vision of overhauling the wide receiver market.

Advertisement

Justin Jefferson’s rookie contract was a four-year, $13.12 million deal with a $7.1 million signing bonus, which is due to pay him $19.7 million in 2024. However, Jefferson is seeking to shake up the wide receiver market with his new contract. A report from Bleacher Report suggested that Justin Jefferson shall be aiming for guaranteed money spanning multiple years, potentially a minimum of three.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1761560689397698649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Reports suggest that Jefferson’s goal is to reset the wide receiver which makes it important to throw light on general NFL market trends. Wide receivers, on average, command higher salaries than many other positions, reflecting their importance in modern NFL offenses.

This also means that the NFL salaries vary based on player performance and positional value. In such a scenario, Jefferson’s exceptional skills and impact on the field make him a prime candidate for a significant pay raise. However, within the Vikings and across the league, there is a range of salaries reflecting the varying contributions and market values of individual players.

Justin Jefferson Has Impressive Ranking Among Vikings Receivers

Introducing Justin Jefferson’s contract extension aspirations also means discussing his remarkable standing among the Minnesota Vikings’ receiving corps. Jefferson exhibits a potential to reshape the NFL‘s wide receiver market. He is just 784 receiving yards away from the #4 spot, 107 receptions shy of the #4 position, and merely 5 touchdowns away from the #7 spot. Therefore, his impact on the field and his trajectory as a top performer in the league are undeniable.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1761491089112944700?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, in the broader context of NFL salaries, top wide receivers command significant paychecks. A four-year, $120 million contract in 2022 was signed by Tyreek Hill, putting him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league. Others like San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa ($34 million per year) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald ($31.6 million per year) make more among non-quarterbacks.

Advertisement

For a brief period, Davante Adams held the title of the league’s highest-paid wide receiver. Now, as negotiations unfold, Justin Jefferson’s dream to reshape the wide receiver market will be closely watched. In a wider context, his quest can potentially set a new benchmark for contracts at his position.