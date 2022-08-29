NFL

Aaron Rodgers’ embarrassing attempts to woo $8 million worth supermodel miserably failed

Aaron Rodgers' embarrassing attempts to woo $8 million worth supermodel miserably failed
Shubham Bhargav

Previous Article
"The comeback is greater than the setback": Hardik Pandya shares inspirational journey from being injured in Asia Cup 2018 to beating Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022
Next Article
"England are now that benchmark": Glenn Maxwell aims to use England's all-rounder heavy approach for World Cup success
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers' embarrassing attempts to woo $8 million worth supermodel miserably failed
Aaron Rodgers’ embarrassing attempts to woo $8 million worth supermodel miserably failed

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers had tried picking up supermodel Marisa Miller back in 2005.…