Aaron Rodgers’ embarrassing attempts to woo $8 million worth supermodel miserably failed

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers had tried picking up supermodel Marisa Miller back in 2005. However, all his attempts went down the drain.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is known for not holding back when it comes to communicating exactly what he feels about any issue whatsoever.

Right from the vaccination saga to the ayahuasca controversy, the man has not shied away from giving his opinion on almost everything for which, he has been mercilessly trolled as well.

As it turns out, even young Aaron wasn’t any different from the man-bun flaunting Rodgers we see now. Back in 2005 when he hadn’t even turned pro, Aaron tried picking up supermodel Marisa Miller.

While the Green Bay star tried charming the gorgeous model with his cheeky replies, his attempts were mercilessly shot down by Miller on every occasion.

Also Read: Colin Kaepernick will follow in Kobe Bryant’s footsteps and join Spike Lee for a documentary about his social justice struggle

When Marisa Miller shot down Aaron Rodgers’ repeated pick-up attempts

For his incredible performance at the 2005 College Football All-Star Challenge, Rodgers had received two TV sets. Just after the contest, Marisa approached the star QB for an interview.

“Do you really need two?” the $8 million worth model asked referring to the extra television Aaron had won. “I mean, can I have one?” she asked. To this, Rodgers replied by saying, “if you come over and watch some movies with me.”

That wasn’t the first time Rodgers tried wooing the supermodel. In an earlier interview that was conducted the same day, Rodgers had told Miller, “It was a great time hanging out in Miami with these guys, and with you! It was a fun competition.”

Much to the Packers QB’s dismay, he got shot down by Miller with just “alright.” Rodgers went on to become one of the most consistent QBs in the game and was linked with several celebrities like Jessica Szohr, Olivia Munn, Kelly Rohrbach, Danica Patrick and of course, Shailene Woodley.

Woodley and Aaron dated for quite a while and even got engaged. Unfortunately, they decided to part ways earlier this year. The coming NFL season is not far away and Aaron would be itching to get back on the field.

However, he would be under a little bit of pressure as star WR Davante Adams would not be there this year to help him out. It will be interesting to see how he leads the Packers unit this season.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson deserves to be the highest paid ‘$230 million plus’ player in the league according to former Super Bowl hero James White