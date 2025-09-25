“We Should’ve Shipped Him Out”: Brandon Aiyuk’s Latest Injury Update Makes Redditors Question the WR’s New Contract

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Brandon Aiyuk had a true breakout season for the San Francisco 49ers in his fourth NFL year in 2023. He had just 75 receptions, fewer than he’d had the previous year, but he put up career highs in yards (1,342, seventh in the NFL) and TDs (seven). He was also second in the NFL in yards per reception, at 17.9. Then, in the following offseason, Aiyuk held out firmly for a new contract.

And it seemed like Aiyuk would get traded out of the Bay Area the closer we got to the start of the 2024 campaign. However, both sides relented, and he ended up signing a four-year, $120 million deal mere days before the start of the campaign.

Aiyuk was not nearly as dangerous or effective following his pay raise, though, and this has become an all-too common occurrence for players in these situations.

Through seven games in 2024, Aiyuk was averaging just 15.0 yards per catch and just 53.4 yards a game, over 30 fewer than what he’d been doing the previous year.

Then, Aiyuk suffered a brutal knee injury that cut his season short. He tore his ACL, but the damage didn’t stop there. The wideout was expected back early in the 2025 season, but his most recent update from general manager John Lynch indicates he’s nowhere near a return.

“No setbacks… There’s different levels with the ACL, Brandon had a significant injury. He’s a really gifted athlete and a really hard worker. There’s no absolutes on these things, he’s gotta continue to hit markers. We’ll be a better team when Brandon’s out there, so we look forward to that day, but it’s not close. When we have some more info on that we’ll be forthright with it,” Lynch told KNBR.

John Lynch gives updates on Purdy, Kittle and Aiyuk: On Purdy: "I can tell you he practiced yesterday, and he's at a better place than he was on Sunday. He looked really good. We'll see how he responds today but his progression has really been a good one." On Kittle: "George is… pic.twitter.com/zcOp2aFt0Z — KNBR (@KNBR) September 25, 2025

Lynch saying things like “we look forward to that day, but it’s not close,” makes it seem like Aiyuk might not even see the field at all this season. And that has not gone down well with some 49ers fans.

“Back when he made his contract/trade demand, I said we shoulda shipped him out. Now after he sucked ass for the first half of last year and then got hurt for the second half and likely this whole year, I’m even more mad we didn’t,” penned one frustrated fan on Reddit.

Others gave some more clarification: “It was torn ACL, PCL, and meniscus damage. Known as the unhappy triad (not sure of the extent of the meniscus though, Aiyuk just said it was “messed up”).”

Another replied, “Unholy triad yeah, I’m not sure this is really surprising news. We always knew it was going to be a long recovery time.”

The most earnest of fans acknowledged that they might not be even halfway through the recovery process: “no one wanted to say it last year but this is a 2yr injury… and we still have no idea if he’ll regain his form. That injury was just bad luck imo… at least he got paid before getting seriously hurt which isn’t the case for many other players.”

Lynch also gave updates on QB Brock Purdy and TE George Kittle, both of whom he says are progressing well in their recoveries and are nearing a return to action.