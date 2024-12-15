“It Ain’t Street Legal”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Argue About Joe Burrow’s $3M Batmobile Purchase

Joe Burrow reminded everyone he’s still the highest-paid player in the league. The LSU alum, who signed a record-breaking $275 million deal last year, recently made his first big statement purchase. During a conversation with teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Burrow revealed he bought a $3 million Batmobile—the iconic car from the Batman trilogy.

Advertisement

While the vehicle is fully functional, it’s not “street-legal,” leaving Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ocho” Johnson scratching their heads over why Burrow would spend $3 million on a car he can’t drive. During the latest episode of The Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ocho” Johnson reacted to Joe Burrow’s extravagant $3 million Batmobile purchase.

“I mean it ain’t street legal. You collect cars, Unc don’t you? Yeah, but they need to street street-legal. I gotta be able to drive them on the street.”

Joining the discussion was rapper Cordae, who was shocked at Burrow’s ability to spend so much on a single item, calling it a “flex” purchase.

Sharpe compared the Batmobile buy to purchasing a $3 million house, humorously noting, “It ain’t moving nowhere because that’s a house.” Ocho speculated that Burrow must be a die-hard fan of the Batman franchise to justify dropping that kind of money on the iconic vehicle.

While Sharpe admitted to being a Batman fan himself, he made it clear he wouldn’t spend $3 million on a car. Ocho chimed in, offering a different perspective, stating “Everyone has their vices.”

Even though he prides himself on being thrifty and would never make such a purchase, he understands that for Burrow, this was about indulging in something he truly loves.

Chad believes that this purchase from Joe will pay off down the line when he decides to sell it.

Ocho believes Burrow’s batmobile could be worth millions down the road

Chad Johnson speculated that Burrow’s Batmobile is more likely a collector’s item. He explained that purchases like these aren’t uncommon among collectors, who often hold onto such items for years. Over time, these rare collectibles can appreciate significantly in value.

Johnson pointed out that Joe’s $3 million investment could eventually pay off, as the Batmobile has the potential to be worth even more in the future, highlighting the long-term financial reward that might come from owning such an iconic piece of pop culture history.

“Something like that would be a collector’s item. something like Jay Leno, and Rick Ross, some of those dudes collect things. It’s not street legal, you put it up and save it and later on down the road, you paid $3 million for it, Think about 10-20 years from now who knows what it might cost or what it might be worth.”

While Burrow has yet to take delivery of the Batmobile, there’s no doubt he can afford it. Even though he likes to keep up appearances, Joe also doesn’t come across as someone who would spend such a staggering amount without careful thought.