Richard Sherman Raises Alarm About Dallas Cowboys After Back-to-Back Home Game Losses at AT&T Stadium

After failing in Week 2 against the Saints and in Week 3 against the Ravens, the losing streak of the Dallas Cowboys put the Jerry Jones-led team in a not-so-favorable spot. These losses occurred on their home team, further raising concerns. Even Richard Sherman voiced his worries about America’s Team, the same team that maintained a dominant streak at home in the past few years.

“They’ve won a lot of ball games. I want to say they were undefeated at home last year, winning something like 16 straight,” Sherman recalled, during his latest podcast show, hinting at the Cowboys’ fading home advantage.

Raising alarm at the downturn of the franchise, especially the defense that couldn’t contain the Saints’ run game, he further added:

“To lose back-to-back games—they got blown out by the New Orleans Saints, who ran the football all over the Cowboys.”

After addressing the telltale signs of the team’s overall bad form, Sherman pointed fingers at the team’s Defensive Coordinator.

Bringing up the shortcomings when it comes to the Cowboys defense, Sherman, who had spent his career studying the “chess game” that is American football, did not hesitate to put the blame on Mike Zimmer.

As per Sherman, the defense under Zimmer has been struggling for quite some time against the run — unless the team had reliable defensive linemen.

“Unless he had big defensive tackles at the nose and three-technique like when he had Linval Joseph, teams have had success running against that two-high quarter’s defense he’s known for,” he argued.

Adding to the woes, the former cornerback added that Zimmer’s scheme, which worked wonders once upon a time, looks outdated in today’s day and age — just like an old playbook that failed to adapt to the modern game. And Sherman wholeheartedly believes that it is costing the Cowboys big time!

The Super Bowl winner’s sharpest jab came when he discussed how the Ravens had run for 275 yards against Dallas. This is truly incredible, argued Sherman, especially considering how an NFL team was able to reach that feat while taking on another NFL team. Both teams are at the top of their conference too, which shocked him even further.

Shockingly, the Baltimore Ravens did not need to throw the ball around—all they did was run it down Dallas’ throat. To make matters worse, the Cowboys had no answer. While discussing how things unfolded, Sherman was in utter disbelief. It’s unusual for a talent-rich Cowboys roster to allow such a high rushing total.

Having said that, Sherman was not just concerned about Ravens running 275 yards. He was equally worried about how the Cowboys not building early leads and forcing teams to play from behind is becoming a toxic pattern — something that could derail their ongoing season.