Viral Snap of Taylor Swift Tipping $100 to Stadium Worker at Chiefs Game Earns Respect From Fans

Taylor Swift has shown her humble and down-to-earth side to the world multiple times. However, this time she was caught on camera showing generosity towards a stadium worker at Gillette Stadium.

TayTay’s one of the most prominent fan pages recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer a glimpse at the interaction between the pop singer and her food runner for the night. She can be seen holding a Dunkin’ Donuts beverage, which was delivered by someone on the other end.

In the picture, Taylor can also be seen giving a $100 tip to the worker, which has already sent shockwaves through the NFL world. It’s also worth noting that she herself came to collect her order.

Swifties were head over heels for the pop singer’s gesture, and several of them took to the comments to shower her with applause. Notably, several service workers expressed their appreciation for her kindness toward the minimum wage workers.

Taylor Swift Maintains Her Consistency in Supporting Local Businesses

TayTay made quite a few headlines on Sunday after making her sixth appearance at the Chiefs‘ game. From sharing her birthday cake with fans to lifting Brittany Mahomes in excitement, she brought smiles to many faces.

The 12-time Grammy winner also caught the attention of KC fans after donning a custom-made beanie from a local seller, Kut the Knit. Their page itself took to Instagram to express their excitement about how Taylor had worn it in a game. They wrote in the captions,

“TAYLOR SWIFT IS WEARING THE HAT I MADE HER BRB PASSING AWAY RN”

The page also notified their awaiting customers to have a little bit of patience, as her waiting lists are currently full. They hand-crochet these beanies, so it takes a bit more time to make them than the traditional store-bought ones.

According to the product page, this beanie is listed for $30. The one that Taylor wore had ‘87’ embroidered on it, for obvious reasons. However, buyers can customize these according to their needs. According to the reviews, the seller often includes stickers with the beanie.