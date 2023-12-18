HomeSearch

Viral Snap of Taylor Swift Tipping $100 to Stadium Worker at Chiefs Game Earns Respect From Fans

Samnur Reza
|Published December 18, 2023

Viral Snap of Taylor Swift Tipping $100 to Stadium Worker at Chiefs Game Earns Respect From Fans

Taylor Swift, center arrives at the Green game Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Credit – USA TODAY Sport

Taylor Swift has shown her humble and down-to-earth side to the world multiple times. However, this time she was caught on camera showing generosity towards a stadium worker at Gillette Stadium.

TayTay’s one of the most prominent fan pages recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer a glimpse at the interaction between the pop singer and her food runner for the night. She can be seen holding a Dunkin’ Donuts beverage, which was delivered by someone on the other end.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swifferupdates/status/1736513996717432974?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the picture, Taylor can also be seen giving a $100 tip to the worker, which has already sent shockwaves through the NFL world. It’s also worth noting that she herself came to collect her order.

Swifties were head over heels for the pop singer’s gesture, and several of them took to the comments to shower her with applause. Notably, several service workers expressed their appreciation for her kindness toward the minimum wage workers.

Taylor Swift Maintains Her Consistency in Supporting Local Businesses

TayTay made quite a few headlines on Sunday after making her sixth appearance at the Chiefs‘ game. From sharing her birthday cake with fans to lifting Brittany Mahomes in excitement, she brought smiles to many faces.

The 12-time Grammy winner also caught the attention of KC fans after donning a custom-made beanie from a local seller, Kut the Knit. Their page itself took to Instagram to express their excitement about how Taylor had worn it in a game. They wrote in the captions,

“TAYLOR SWIFT IS WEARING THE HAT I MADE HER BRB PASSING AWAY RN”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C09q3Y0JHJV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The page also notified their awaiting customers to have a little bit of patience, as her waiting lists are currently full. They hand-crochet these beanies, so it takes a bit more time to make them than the traditional store-bought ones.

According to the product page, this beanie is listed for $30. The one that Taylor wore had ‘87’ embroidered on it, for obvious reasons. However, buyers can customize these according to their needs. According to the reviews, the seller often includes stickers with the beanie.

Share this article

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza or "Rocky" is an NFL editor for the SportsRush. Although his love for football began with Tom Brady, he’s now a devoted fan of Jalen Hurts and is keeping his fingers crossed for the first ring. When asked how he remains loyal to the Eagles, he channels his inner Jim from the Office, and responds, “On a wing and a prayer.” Much like his love for football, Rocky is a dedicated cinephile with an impressive amount of screen time. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva’.

Read more from Samnur Reza