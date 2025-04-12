Kelly Stafford Reveals the Surprise Gift She Gave Husband Matthew Stafford for Their 10th Anniversary

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit-Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back in college, Kelly Stafford once briefly dated Matthew Stafford’s backup quarterback at Georgia—not for love, but to make Matthew jealous and push him to commit to their on-and-off relationship. At the time, he was the starting QB, and she was a cheerleader. Flash forward to today, and the two are happily married with four kids, recently celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, Kelly went all out with a thoughtful and heartfelt surprise for her husband. During the latest episode of The Morning After with Kelly and Hank, she opened up about the anniversary gifts she gave Matthew—three in total.

The first was something materialistic: an expensive watch she knew he had his eye on and would eventually buy for himself. But it was the next two gifts that truly captured her sentimental side, something Kelly has always prioritized in their relationship.

For the second gift, Kelly wrote Matthew a deeply personal, four-page handwritten letter. In it, she poured out her emotions, reflecting on their journey and expressing what he truly meant to her.

The third gift was even more unique. Kelly created a custom-made book filled with their top 100 personal sayings and inside jokes from the past decade. Each phrase came paired with a photo that captured a special memory they’d shared, adding a visual reminder of the love and laughter they had built together.

Kelly even read a few lines from the book during her podcast, giving fans a sweet glimpse into the kind of intimate, meaningful moments that define their relationship.

“Over the past ten years, we have said so much to one another. I wanted to capture the top hundred things that I believe have been said the most. Some of these sayings will never be used again, while the other sayings will trickle into our lives. Along with sayings are some of my favorite photos. My wish is that we look back at this book one day and remember just how incredibly fun, hard, and fulfilling our first ten years of marriage were. Can’t wait to see what’s in the store for the next ten.”

Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s love story began back in college in 2007, though they didn’t start dating until February 2009—over a year and a half later. By the end of that year, their relationship had grown serious, and they were officially a couple. After nearly five years of dating, Matthew popped the question, and Kelly announced their engagement on social media in 2014. The proposal took place on March 30 of that year.

While their dating phase was long, they didn’t waste any time tying the knot. Just a year after getting engaged, the couple said “I do” on April 4, 2015. For their honeymoon, the newlyweds traveled to the breathtaking destinations of New Zealand and Fiji.

Their family grew quickly. In March 2017, Kelly gave birth to their twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, transforming their family of two into a lively household of four. The following year, they welcomed their third daughter, Hunter, on August 16, 2018. And just under two years later, on June 26, 2020, their fourth daughter was born, completing their beautiful family of six.

Through the years, Matthew and Kelly have stood by each other through life’s highs and lows—whether it was Kelly’s battle with a benign brain tumor, Matthew’s injuries, or the tough times during his tenure in Detroit. Their bond has only grown stronger with time.

So when it came time to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, it was more than just a milestone—it was a tribute to a decade of love, resilience, and unwavering partnership.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly spent their 10th anniversary in a “bougie” way

The Staffords had a wonderful and eventful weekend celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. Initially, Kelly suggested a fun family outing to the famous Dave & Buster’s, but Matthew quickly vetoed the idea. Instead, the couple decided to give their kids a new culinary experience and took them out for sushi.

However, the outing didn’t go quite as planned—kids being kids, they weren’t too fond of sushi and ended up filling up on edamame instead. Realizing that a romantic evening with sushi wasn’t going to work with little ones in tow, Matthew and Kelly pivoted.

“Friday was our actual anniversary. I mentioned Dave and Busters. Immediately got shot down. We were like let’s take kids to sushi. They’ve never been to sushi. Horrendous idea They hated it all. Our weekend was amazing. We bougied it up at Beverly Hills. We went to dinner, ordered room service the next night, and just stayed in.”

It turned out to be a much-needed and memorable weekend for the couple, who rarely get time alone together amid the hustle of raising four kids and juggling busy schedules.