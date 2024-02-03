Travis Kelce on Andy Reid’s Mustache: Kansas City TE Can Identify His Coach’s Stache Even in His Sleep

Travis Kelce, the standout tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, isn’t just a pro footballer, but he has a knack for recognizing people based on their mustaches. Kelce, sporting a fine mustache himself, showcased his skill in a fun game called “Name That Stache,” and the NFL on CBS shared the entertaining video on social media.

Advertisement

In this easy yet entertaining game, the star tight end, Travis Kelce, was presented with 10 zoomed-in images of celebrities’ mustaches. Kelce effortlessly guessed the names one by one, making the challenging game a breeze. Although he slipped on a few names later the first mustache he laid eyes on, he claimed he could recognize even in his sleep.

The initial picture featured none other than the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid. Travis Kelce, showing his close bond with the coach, nailed it instantly, confidently declaring, “Andy Reid, clear as day, I knew that one. Yeah, I could spot that in my sleep.” That might have been an easy one, but there is no denying the fact, of how much Kelce admires his head coach’s mustache.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1753440934673428680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Travis Kelce brought back the stache swag in the 2023 off-season, stealing the show at the training camp. Despite rumors linking it to getting a girl, specifically Taylor Swift, Kelce claimed his makeover was just a fun twist to beat the boredom blues. And no, it had nothing to do with T-Swift as he was just vibing with his coach, Andy Reid‘s cool stache style. Kelce revealed on the ‘Inside Training Camp Live,’

“It’s just having fun at camp, man, trying to switch up the look. You get sick of looking at yourself in the mirror with all this fur on your face, and then shoutout to Andy Reid, baby. It’s the ‘stache time, baby! The power of the ‘stache.”

Continuing the game, the two-time Super Bowl champ aced it by correctly naming Steve Harvey, Hulk Hogan, Ron Burgundy, Post Malone, and last but definitely not least, himself. Kelce even threw in a compliment to himself, saying, “It’s your boy. Me. Nice. That’s a good stache.”

On the flip side, Kelce stumbled on actor Miles Teller, whose stache he thought resembled Bills QB Josh Allen’s. Moreover, he couldn’t quite pin down the names of Sam Elliot and Dr. Phil. While spotting one mustache, he recalled the face but drew a blank on the name, and turns out; it was Michael Cera. Nevertheless, he earned a point for the effort.

Advertisement

Kelce dominated the game, correctly guessing 7 out of 10 names, a feat many of us would find challenging, especially when not blessed with the name or stache of Travis Kelce.

Kylie Kelce’s mustache advice to Travis Kelce

A few months back, in an episode of “New Heights”, Travis’ older brother Jason Kelce, shared a funny story about meeting his wife Kylie on Tinder. Travis, however, intrigued by it even considered going back on Tinder and turned to Kylie for advice on whether to keep a mustache or not.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxEXGfJvbEP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Kylie playfully advised Travis to go with the mustache. She had her reasons, as she believed that if someone swipes right even at his worst, indicating to Kelce’s mustache, they will love him at his best. Travis and Jason both liked the idea, with Travis appreciating the smart thinking and definitely not being hurt by Kylie’s suggestion.

However, Travis still rocks that mustache and has also found the love of his life, Taylor Swift. It appears he took his sister-in-law’s advice, and it worked like a charm. Witnessing these lovebirds crossing countries just to be together paints a perfect love story. It’s crystal clear, they adore each other at their absolute best.