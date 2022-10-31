Aaron Rodgers Super Bowl Appearances: How Many Titles Has The Packers Legend Won?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of the current generation, putting together some of the most impressive quarterbacking seasons in recent memory. However, his Super Bowl record is not as great.

The Packers quarterback is currently having the worst season of his career for a very long time. Green Bay had a below-average offseason, defined by letting Davante Adams go in the offseason due to financial reasons.

Since the Packers didn’t have a great #2 receiver, the offense has been subpar this season. Rodgers and the Pack are 3-4 at the moment, facing the red hot Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Rodgers has been very critical of the team this year, including calling out his wide receivers for not being as good as they can be. Unfortunately, life hits you hard in the NFL, and Rodgers is finding that without Adams, it’s not going to be as easy of a path back to the top.

The Bills currently lead the Packers 24-7.

Keith Morrison takes us to Orchard Park, where the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills will meet on Sunday Night Football. @DatelineNBC #Dateline | @dateline_keith pic.twitter.com/tn8pFvIEV7 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 30, 2022

Aaron Rodgers Super Bowl record

The Packers quarterback, for all his regular season accolades and achievements, has only been to one Super Bowl. Aside from that, he’s 1-4 in the NFC Conference Championship game.

Rodgers took the Packers to the Super Bowl in the 2010 season, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers to take home his only Super Bowl win of his career.

Rodgers’ career is coming to a close, and he will want to maximize his window before he retires. However, given the current state of the Packers, that may be hard to do.

Rodgers is 37 years old, and given that Green Bay has repeatedly failed to surround him with talent, it might be hard for him to go all the way again.

Currently, the Bills are beating the Packers 27-10, as most people expected. Usually, things go right for Aaron Rodgers, but this season might be much longer and worse than things usually are.

