Aaron Rodgers to Josh Allen: Statistical Analysis and Comparison of NFL MVPs of Last 5 Years

The NFL MVP is not just an ultimate recognition of a player’s performance, but also a legacy-sealing accolade. Over the last five years, some of this generation’s greatest quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson — have claimed the award. This season’s winner, Josh Allen, joins an illustrious club. But how do these MVPs compare statistically?

Advertisement

Each winner had brought something unique to the table to shine over the elite rivals. From Rodgers’ pinpoint accuracy to Lamar and Allen’s electrifying dual-threat ability… Here’s a deep dive into how each MVP performed during their award-winning campaigns.

2020 – Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers won his third NFL MVP award in 2020, where he set multiple franchise records for the Green Bay Packers. For starters, Rodgers’ 4,299 passing yards, 48 passing TDs, and 5 interceptions saw him script a franchise record for most TDs scored in a season. It was also the year when Rodgers scored his 400th career TD.

His individual success, however, did not translate into a team victory. The Packers succumbed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. Rodgers was sacked five times in that game. The conference championship loss was also Rodgers’ 4th in a row — another NFL record (a not-so-great one) set by the QB that year.

2021 – Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers’ 4th career MVP win, which came in the 2021 season, will easily be remembered amongst the most controversial campaigns by an award recipient. The season saw Rodgers contract COVID, recover from it, and get fined for a vaccination fiasco. The start understandably was rough for the Packers that season but Rodgers didn’t let the chaos affect his game as he led his team to a third NFC North title.

Rodgers’ 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in the regular season also got him his fourth career First-team All-Pro selection. However, the postseason story remained the same as 2020. The Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Despite the hullabaloo, Rodgers became the NFL player with the second most MVP wins — one less than Peyton Manning.

2022 – Patrick Mahomes

If the Kansas City Chiefs manage the 3-peat this season, Patrick Mahomes’ 2022 campaign will be remembered as the year when it all began. For starters, Mahomes set an NFL record for the most passing yards by a QB in a season — 5,614. The Texas Tech alum’s all-round game saw him score 4 rushing TDs in a season (joint 2nd best in franchise history).

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2022, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, while Mahomes won his second career MVP with 5,250 passing yards, 41 TDs, and 12 INTs in the regular season.

2023 – Lamar Jackson

The 2023 season was a roller coaster ride for Lamar Jackson from start to end. The season began with the QB publicly requesting a trade, leading the Baltimore Ravens to reward him with a $260 million contract. Thankfully for the Ravens, Jackson repaid their faith in him with a second MVP win after recording 4,499 combined yards and 29 total TDs.

Jackson’s dual-threat was on complete display that year which helped him become the youngest NFL QB to record 5,000 career rushing yards. Unfortunately, his season ended with a crushing AFC Championship loss to eventual winners, the KC Chiefs. He threw an interception in the final quarter that led to the Chiefs’ victory.

However, Jackson unanimously won the MVP award with 49 of 50 first-place votes favoring him.

2024 – Josh Allen

In a season that saw the meteoric rise of Saquon Barkley, with Lamar and Joe Burrow balling as usual, Josh Allen won the MVP award for two reasons: his ability to rack up 4,269 total yards, 41 total touchdowns, and 8 turnovers with no Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis. And of course, he went all the way to the AFC Championship with this Buffalo Bills side.

This season also saw Allen use his physicality in the best way possible. We saw him rush TDs while brushing off players at will. Allen’s 12 rushing TDs saw him become the Bills player with the most rushing TDs [65].

Despite losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship under controversial circumstances, Allen’s contribution throughout the regular season was invaluable. He truly deserves the honor and definitely belongs in the elite club.