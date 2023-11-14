Why Deion Sanders Wouldn’t Replace Jimbo Fischer As Texas A&M’s Next Head Coach

The D1 head coach Deion Sanders who transitioned to Colorado in Dec. 2022, is facing a turbulent patch with the team. However, his non-traditional style has been widely praised by Stephen A Smith and Brady Quinn. His coaching methods were the main reason why an unranked team chose him as their guide.

Even Shannon Sharpe has appreciated Prime Effect for his unique approach to the Buffaloes. His unorthodox methods contrasted with other traditional names like Nick Saban in the role. Sharpe’s opinion about Deion Sanders was pretty clear as he called him fit for the role.

“He is not a typical coach. He is gonna give you a catchphrase. He’s gonna say, do you believe? I believe.”

Brady Quinn approves of Sanders’ style up to the level that he mentioned Sanders as a perfect replacement for Jimbo Fisher in Texas A&M. Since the efforts of Coach Prime have been unable to bear the desired results, this appears to be feasible. But, this option might be far-fetched for the Aggies, more than they would like to believe.

Buffaloes beat writer Brian Howell threw light on why the departure of Deion Sanders from the Colorado Buffaloes is not yet an option. Howell based his premise on the transfer of his sons and his star WR Travis Hunter who entered the Buffaloes under Sanders’ patronage.

Deion Sanders Unlikely To Accept a Job At Texas A&M

Howell tweeted about the impossibility of Deion Sanders’ transition to the Aggies based on the rules of the NCAA. He first mentioned the rules set forward by the NCAA in relation to second-time transfers in college football.

“Let’s remember the NCAA showed this year it doesn’t like to give waivers to 2nd-time transfers.”

He later noted that this inhibits Deion Sanders and his sons’ transfer from the Colorado Buffaloes into Texas A&M, quoting his closest patrons in the team.

“If Deion goes to A&M, he either leaves Shedeur, Travis and others behind (not gonna happen) or risks them transferring and not being eligible in 2024 (not likely to happen)“

Howell also added that Shelomi’s first transfer into the Colorado Buffaloes has already happened with the Deion Sanders movement. Now that the Buffaloes in basketball season have gained their first three wins over LSU, Le Moyne, and Oklahoma State, sitting out is not an option.

Sanders is a befitting option coach with many analysts even placing their bets on the success of his NFL stint. What entangles the situation is that his difficulty in the Buffaloes team has been evident for a while now. This led Deion’s Manager Constance Schwartz Morini to confirm that he would like to stay with Colorado. However, back-to-back losses have raised the expectations of his ardent followers in support of making a shift.