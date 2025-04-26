Amid the 2025 NFL Draft Shocker, Ryan Clark Says “It’s Time for Deion Sanders to Let Shedeur Sanders Go a Little Bit”

In what has become the biggest story in recent NFL Draft history, Shedeur Sanders’ extended slide has left football fans from around the world befuddled by the decision-making of the NFL’s upper brass. After initially being favored to be drafted by the New York Giants with the third overall pick, Sanders now sees his name remain on the board heading into the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

With everyone speculating as to what exactly could have caused such a monstrous drop in draft capital, former Pittsburgh Steeler turned analyst, Ryan Clark, suggests that this is the perfect moment for Sanders’ father and former head coach, Deion Sanders, to distance himself from the 23-year-old prospect.

Many believed that the potential presence of Coach Prime could steer teams away from the idea of drafting the Colorado quarterback, with those concerns now appearing to be a bit more legitimate, Clark pleaded with Deion to take a step back in an attempt to save his son’s draft capital.

“In my opinion, it’s time for Deion to let go a little bit. It’s time for, if you’re saying this about Shedeur, you get to say that now because I’m not his coach anymore. If Shedeur is dealing with this level of adversity, I’m on the phone with him… But when he goes to work, he has to go to work as a man… I can’t have you and your daddy being our leader.”

Clark’s cohost of the Pivot Podcast, Channing Crowder, echoed a similar sentiment. In noting that Sanders has enjoyed the benefit of his father’s tutelage for the past several years, the former Miami Dolphin highlighted that there is now nothing more that Deion can do to shelter his son from criticisms.

In noting that the only thing that matters now is the quality of Shedeur’s performance, Crowder asserted that it’s time for him to become his own man upon entering the league, whenever that may be.

“He’s been his coach from Truth Academy, Jackson State, Colorado, now he has to get in this grown-man league with these grown men and prove that he’s a starter… Now Shedeur has to be that man and maybe step out a little bit. Come out from underneath the wing and become the man, because this is a performance based league.”

Despite all of the negativity that has been thrown the families away after the 2024 Golden Arm winner failed to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft, the former Buffalo is maintaining his confidence.

After Sanders posted an upbeat message to social media claiming that “all this is, is fuel to the fire,” former Washington quarterback and ESPN analyst, Robert Griffin III, praised the young signal caller for staying composed in the face of adversity.

This message from Shedeur Sanders after going undrafted in the 1st round is exactly why he has the resolve, poise and maturity to lead an NFL Franchise. He didn’t hide. He stood tall in the face of adversity and disappointment. This adds to his testimony. 🎥 @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/1tAoHCZpI1 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 25, 2025

Sanders and the rest of his family will now be hoping to hear their name called on Day 3 of the draft. While that may be much later than anyone expected, there will still be plenty of time for him to exact his revenge once he finally joins a roster that values his skill set and potential.