“Look At Everybody That Was Invited (To the Combine), All the Safeties and the DBs, and Compare Them To Me”: Shilo Sanders

Suresh Menon
Published

Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s hard to be in Shilo Sanders’ shoes right now. Being excluded from the NFL’s list of 329 Combine prospects is a tough pill to swallow, particularly when one bears the burden of the Sanders name and watches four of his Colorado teammates, including his brother Shedeur Sanders, receiving calls to Indianapolis. However, the Buffs star has taken the snub to heart, and if his latest YouTube video is any indication, the 25-year-old is on a mission to prove his haters wrong.

While most in Shilo’s position would have sulked over the snub, the Buffs star remains undeterred. That said, Sanders has been very vocal about his exclusion. The reason for this is the excessive trolling and media narratives directed at him since the NFL released its Combine list.

In a bid to silence his doubters, Shilo Sanders urged them to compare him with all the safeties and the DBs who made the cut. In Shilo’s eyes, be it his second-team all-SWAC inclusion or his 160 solo tackles in his injury-stricken career—these accolades are enough to prove his caliber.

“Bro, it’s a lot of people out there who want to talk junk about me—the haters. Alright, so folks for that be hating… Y’all gotta look at everybody that was invited—all the safeties, all the DBs—and compare them to me. Let me know if I’m tripping. I have a resume, bro.”

The Buffs star also had a funny take to his exclusion: “You think they were just like, ‘We already got too many Colorado guys that could come and turn up’?”

As things stand, the Colorado Pro Day is Sanders’ best shot at impressing the NFL scouts. Hence, he is working hard at Colorado’s Boulder facility.

Shilo Sanders trains with Zybek Sports

Earlier this week, Shilo Sanders was seen training at the Boulder facility with Zybek Sports’ Combine Testing Equipment—exactly the one used in the NFL event.

For an athlete with a dodgy injury record like Shilo, having a stellar Combine performance is key, as it would let the scouts know that his athleticism is intact. Keeping that in mind, Zybek’s testing equipment can prove to be a game-changer for him.

How so? For starters, the equipment captures every single frame of an athlete’s dash, including the frames 0.1 seconds before and after the timer begins. This is a crucial process, as it allows the Buffs safety to study any possible issues with his starting posture, which, if corrected, can increase his speed by 0.1 – 0.2 seconds.

Secondly, Zybek’s 14-year-old partnership with the NFL means that it has Combine data of nearly 748 athletes. This database has a host of potential benefits—the primary being Shilo knowing historical data points of the safeties and DBs at the Combine.

Despite the snub, it’s encouraging to see Shilo Sanders giving his utmost effort. Regardless of the outcome of Pro Day, Sanders is working hard to ensure that no scout can overlook him.

