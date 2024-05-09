Adam Schefter Worried Green Bay Isn’t Up For Hosting NFL Draft, After 775,000 Fans Showed Up in Detroit

With the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit smashing records with a whopping 775,000 attendees, including a staggering 275,000 on day one, it’s no wonder all eyes are on the next host city. Green Bay’s set to take the reins for the 2025 NFL Draft, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter has recently raised eyebrows, questioning if the city can handle the massive event after Detroit’s epic turnout.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of “The Adam Schefter Show,” the ESPN Insider, alongside colleague Daniel Dopp, delved into the looming question: Is Green Bay truly prepared to host the NFL Draft amid its surging popularity and attendance?

“I know they do it for Packers games. But where are all the players going to be staying, in hotel rooms? Where are the NFL officials going to be staying, in the hotel rooms? Again this happens. But you know what, what occurred to me is, I guess there are people who can stay in Appleton. There are people who can stay in Milwaukee.”

Adam Schefter further mentioned that Milwaukee’s hosting the Republican National Convention might serve as a bit of practice for them to handle the NFL Draft in 2025.

He thinks it could help them understand the scale of such events and prepare accordingly. Despite his concerns, The ESPN Analyst sees this as an exciting time for Wisconsin.

Here’s All The Available Information About The 2025 NFL Draft

Amidst the ongoing preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, the primary venues are earmarked to be Lambeau Field and the surrounding Titletown campus, complemented by nearby locales. The festivities are poised to provide multiple days of excitement across the city.

Moreover, the NFL Draft Experience, situated adjacent to Lambeau Field, promises an expansive celebration of football. The people attending can participate in games, interactive displays, player interactions, sponsor showcases, and particularly designed activities for fans of all ages.

The NFL Draft has transformed into a multi-day spectacle, featuring free concerts and entertainment as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series.

The event includes a number of community programs designed to have a good influence. These initiatives are focused on issues like social justice, military appreciation, and adolescent well-being, providing a strong sense of community spirit.

Alongside the celebrations, the NFL Draft Theater takes center stage, hosting the Commissioner and other notable figures as they unveil draft picks amidst captivating concert performances. Attendees may be required to register for NFL OnePass to ensure entry into both the NFL Draft Experience and NFL Draft Theater.