‘NFL Rigged’ Trends Again After Refs Make Poor Calls Favoring Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs During the AFC Championship Game

The AFC Championship game was in full swing. The Bengals traveled to Kansas City for a repeat fixture of last year’s AFC Championship. With the Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes rivalry getting intense by the day, this contest was set for a spectacle.

A spectacle it was, where Patrick Mahomes had the last laugh. After many had expected it to be a Burrow show since Mahomes hurt his ankle in the previous playoff game, Patrick Mahomes shut up his doubters. In a closely battled game, the Chiefs came out on top. However, some NFL experts called foul play in the officiating that led to this result.

Bill Simmons was quick to point out two identical plays on the pitch. He was furious as he called out the NFL for its poor officiating. On similar plays involving both the QBs, Mahomes was on the receiving end of some partial officiating, according to Simmons.

AFC Championship game raises questions on officiating

Like all sports, officiating is often on the receiving end of some damage even in the NFL. While it is one of the toughest jobs in the league, consistency is what fans look for from the officials. In the 23-20 win for the Chiefs, a decision from the officials could have possibly changed the outcome of the game. A late hit on Burrow wasn’t called during the game but was for Mahomes. This inconsistent calling was what had Simmons fuming. In his tweet, he was livid enough for him to call the officiating incompetent. The sports analyst united quite some forces in his process, as a lot of people had the same thoughts.

This fan felt Simmons’ complain as they agreed with the poor officiating.

Is this crew the best officiating the NFL can come up with in a marquee game? — alan w (@alan226226) January 30, 2023

Another fan settled the debate by stating some observations from the game.

Not a conspiracy guy.

Bengals had chances.

Mahomes outplayed Burrow.

🦓🦓🦓 were bad.

2 best teams in NFL played in KC tonight. — Brent Johnson (@OUCats88) January 30, 2023

A fan pointed out the NFL’s personal interest in setting up a Superbowl matchup according to their benefit.

Absolutely disgusting, I understand Chiefs and Eagles are massive fan bases but my god was that bad — Allenownz (@Allenownz) January 30, 2023

This fan was neutral, but he agreed with Simmons as he noticed the poor call-making.

I don’t usually buy into these conspiracy/unfairness claims, but tonight was egregious. The announcers were worse—so clearly pro-KC. (And none of these teams are mine) — Jon Schwabish (@jschwabish) January 30, 2023

The game ended in favor of the Chiefs and Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns without having any picks to his name. On the other hand, Joe Burrow wasn’t able to keep his clean record against his counterpart, as he threw for just one touchdown and had two interceptions.

