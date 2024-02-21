Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Visuals After a Cliff Jump Flip Goes Horribly Wrong

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, is known for her candid and unfiltered approach to life. Perhaps this got the better of her after a recent cliff-diving trip went awry. Her failed attempt resulted in a painful collision, which she highlighted in an Instagram post.

In an attempt to pull off a daring cliff jump, Kelly decided to go for a few flips before leaping into the water. However, things took a terrifying turn when she failed to execute the maneuver properly — and she awkwardly landed on her buttocks instead of her feet.

After the failed jump, Kelly Stafford took to social media to share visuals of the aftermath. In the short clip, she revealed blood clots throughout the length of her legs as a result of the water’s impact.

Alongside the images, she issued a cautionary message, advising against attempting risky stunts like these, merely to look cool. The caption read, “Viewer discretion advised. PSA: every time someone “tries” to be cool it backfires.. so don’t try.”

Kelly Stafford Sparks a Spectrum of Reactions from Fans

Kelly’s post has since attracted a flurry of reactions from fans. While some were amazed by her stunt, others were truly worried about her well-being. Her podcast’s co-host, Hank Winchester, expressed his disbelief and annoyance over Kelly’s adventure. He wasn’t pleased at all and said, “Have you lost your mind”.

However, Charissa Thompson had a different reaction to Hank’s, and couldn’t help but admire Kelly for this daring stunt. She expressed, “The fact you even attempted that. My hero.”

Another fan voiced concern, questioning her decision with a young family, saying, “Why would you do this, with a young family of children, when one awkward fall in the wrong position, could kill or cripple you??” The sentiment reflected a mix of admiration and genuine concern for Kelly’s safety. Here are a few more:

Kelly Stafford’s latest post garnered a range of reactions from fans, most of which were a blend of admiration, concern, humor, and appreciation. While some expressed genuine worry about her well-being, others applauded her bravery and playfulness.