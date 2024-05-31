“Every Headline is [Greg] Olsen is Demoted”: Sportscaster Backs Tom Brady’s Fox Role Despite Losing No.1 Spot

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is about to begin his new career as the number-one analyst for Fox, and with that has come displacement within the studio. Formerly Fox’s number-one analyst, Greg Olsen’s position has been changed. With this change in personnel to accommodate Brady, there has been a lot of chatter, labeling this as a demotion. However, Olsen recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and set the record straight.

When he made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Olsen expressed his feelings about his new position. The highly awarded sportscaster spoke about how he will be moving to a crew that has experienced analysts like Joe Davis and Pam Oliver. And he seemed quite happy with that. Making his feelings about his change in position explicitly clear, he said,

“This is a world-class crew. Like on paper you know obviously every headline is [Greg] Olsen’s demoted. Olsen loses on paper. I don’t care about any of that. This is a world-class NFL production crew.”

Olsen did not seem concerned about the so-called ‘demotion,’ but rather excited to take on the challenge of moving with a ground crew.

With the presence of a world-class crew, Olsen wants to make his way to calling the big games, all the way up to the NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl. And with the kind of crew he is moving forward with, it would definitely be a wonderful experience.

With NFC championship games having viewership in millions, and the Super Bowl going in multi-million numbers, Olsen’s goal is clear. Interestingly, while Olsen has mentioned that he isn’t bothered by the change in position, it has definitely reflected in his salary.

Olsen Takes a Pay-Cut With Tom Brady Arriving at Fox

While Olsen confidently said that the change in position doesn’t bother him, Brady’s arrival has caused a drastic change in his money bag. Previously as the number one analyst, Olsen received $10 million in 2023.

However, as he moves to the No.2 crew of Fox, Olsen’s paycheck has been cut by a whopping $7 million. Per Sporting News, in 2024, he will be getting paid $3 million per year. While still a hefty number, it is no $10 mil.

While Olsen has gone on to win an Emmy for his sportscasting efforts, Brady is coming in as a rookie sportscaster. However, he is the GOAT of football, so it is no surprise that personnel changes were made to accommodate him. While Olsen holds no ill will toward Brady and is ready for his new role, surely his bank balance thinks differently.