After a Failed Bid for the Commanders, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Is a Strong Favorite to Buy the Jets

Jeffrey Preston Bezos known as Jeff Bezos portrait during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023, 5th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from May 05 to 07, 2023 on the Miami International Autodrome, in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States of America – F1 – MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023. Credit – IMAGO / PanoramiC

If you’re the third richest man in the world named Jeff Bezos, owning a sports franchise as big as the New York Jets makes sense. It would be your first step into the world of sports ownership, and soon other opportunities could follow. Maybe even the Boston Celtics, which you’ve been eyeing for a while. The odds, too, would be in your favor.

According to the online gambling site Bovada, Bezos is currently the strong favorite to own the New York-based franchise. And why wouldn’t he be? The founder of Amazon already tried to bid for the Commanders last year, but, according to reports, was outbid by the group led by Josh Harris.

NEWS: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the STRONG FAVORITE to buy the New York #Jets and be their next OWNER, per @BovadaOfficial. Bezos is worth over 230 billion dollars and has been interested in purchasing an NFL franchise for years. pic.twitter.com/aR39PBq20C — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 24, 2024

As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. And the Jets’ ownership has been nothing but a dumpster fire over the past two decades or so. They currently have Woody Johnson at the helm, who has been advised time and time again to move to the UK, where he served as the U.S. ambassador for five years. Managing an NFL team is clearly not his strong suit, many argue.

Take the 2024 season, for instance: they currently stand third in the AFC East, with their chances of making the playoffs gone. In the six games left, Aaron Rodgers and Co. will likely win one or two, so the chances of snagging the top pick are also out of the question. A major rebuild, like fans have seen year in and year out, will still take place in 2025.

Johnson already fired head coach Robert Saleh this year, and later, GM Joe Douglas got the boot as well. While a strong coach like Bill Belichick could be appointed next year, who knows how long it will take to turn things around.

If Johnson isn’t patient, as he hasn’t been in the past, with a history of firing a handful of coaches and GMs, the same trend will follow. By the same trend, we mean consecutive disastrous seasons and the longest playoff drought. So, an ownership change wouldn’t be the worst of an idea.

The Commanders have already turned things around with an ownership change. With rookie Jayden Daniels, they are second in the NFC East and just a few wins away from clinching a playoff berth. Maybe Bezos has it in him to do the same. Trusting his coaches and general manager, to start with, could be the key.

What do you think? Could Jeff Bezos turn things around in the Big Apple? Let us know in the comments. And just to make it clear, Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, is the second favorite to acquire the Jets. But we’d argue that he has his hands full with Twitter (now X).