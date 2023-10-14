After Blowing a 29-0 Lead Against Stanford, Deion Sanders Struggles to Keep His Emotions in Check; “I am Truly Upset, I am Truly Disturbed”

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After securing a 4-2 lead, fans were hyped up for the Colorado Buffaloes matchup with Standford. Deion Sanders‘ Buffs, however, just blew a 29-0 lead, lost in double overtime, 46-43, and then gave up scores on all eight Stanford plays in the second half and overtime. The Buffs have now fallen 4-3.

Advertisement

With what many might call losing a “won game,” this, as expected, might blow up on the Buffs severely. And Coach Prime is not very happy about it. During the post-game press meet shared by CFB on FOX, Deion looked visibly disturbed and heavily disappointed with his team’s performance.

Coach Prime Grapples With an Upsetting Loss

Colorado coach Deion Sanders witnessed a dramatic turn of events as his team started explosively with four touchdowns in four possessions against Stanford but ended up losing 46-43 in double overtime. They squandered a commanding 29-0 halftime lead, allowing scores on all eight of Stanford’s possessions in the second half and overtime. Colorado’s 4-3 record suffered due to various mistakes, but notably due to the substitution issues that troubled Sanders’ team throughout the game.

Advertisement

In contrast, Stanford, with a 2-5 record, was led by quarterback Ashton Daniels, who threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns, all coming in the second half. The game exemplified resilience as Stanford rallied from a 29-point deficit on the road, earning praise from their coach for their unwavering belief and determination.

And it seems like the team also got appreciated by Coach Deion “Prime-Time” Sanders. In a post-game conference, Coach Prime said,

“Hats off to our opposition today, who came back and played a heck of G heck of a game in the second quarter. They went on to get the victory…they were resilient. Big Win by them, uh, horrible loss by us.”

However, he couldn’t help but be disturbed about his team’s dramatic loss in the game. He expressed how he is genuinely “truly upset,” saying,

Advertisement

“I’m truly uh Disturbed. I’m going to try my best to stay composed and do the best of my ability to handle this press conference cuz you deserve my best…”

Deion has been repeatedly questioned after his losses, being called out as “doing it for media,” but it seems like with this press conference, he expressed his true disappointment at the loss. And he didn’t shy away, taking up what contributed to the Buff’s loss this game.

Deion Sanders Has Simple Reason for Loss: “We didn’t play well”

In the same post-game press conference, it seems like Coach Prime was truly onto how his fans “deserve his best” as he had a heart-to-heart on reasons why his team lacked in the double down that shook the game for his ‘Cubs.’ As many pointed at Cornerback Travis Hunter, Prime Time believes otherwise. He said,

“We didn’t play well, not just Travis… we we I I think it all started when we gave up on a 97-yard touchdown, which was scrap flat out ridiculous. That’s when it all started. That’s when all the foolishness, all the complacency, all the mess started…”

Coach Prime took up this opportunity to highlight who “could’ve played better,” including his secondary at Quarterback position, some communication errors at the defense, and a ‘lapse of understanding.’ Throughout the conference, Deion emphasized how

“you have a lapse of understanding in those crucial moments uh right now we’re not built for the moment, um some of our players aren’t built for the moment where they have to make a play, or they have to keep contained…”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1713075453571776650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The loss becomes wholly more upsetting as it came on home ground for the Buffs, with both Shilo and Travis back on the roster. In the end, though Sanders agreed to his mistakes, he defended his team well, too, taking upon himself the responsibility for this loss, wholly and solely.