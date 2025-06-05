After Champions League Win, Tom Brady Explains How the PSG Can Mirror the Patriots to Create a Dynasty

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Pemberton-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Tom Brady knows what it takes to build a dynasty. For two decades, his New England Patriots defined excellence in the NFL, appearing in nine Super Bowls and winning six from 2000 to 2019. With Brady under center and Bill Belichick on the sidelines, the Patriots became the gold standard of sustained success.

Across the Atlantic, another team is now chasing that level of dominance—Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG recently delivered a historic performance in the UEFA Champions League, dismantling Inter Milan 5-0 in what is now the largest margin of victory in Champions League history. The French giants, long loaded with talent, are beginning to pair their star power with undeniable results on the biggest stage. And watching from the stands was none other than Tom Brady.

Inspired by PSG’s composition and confidence, Brady penned a thoughtful newsletter reflecting on the roots of his own success—and how PSG could replicate the Patriots’ winning formula.

“The legacy of my Patriots teams is defined by the confidence we built atop our commitment to conscious competence,” Brady wrote. “We strived to be great, and to know why we were great, so that we could more effectively learn from our failures, improve our weaknesses, and continue to get better. IF PSG takes a similar approach, they will be a force to reckon with for seasons to come.”

However, loss is a part of life. And so is moving on from that loss.

Brady also touched on the importance of resilience—of using failure as fuel. He cited one of the most telling examples from his own career: the Patriots’ back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2017 and 2018.

In Super Bowl LII, Brady threw for over 500 yards and three touchdowns, but New England fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-33. A year later, in Super Bowl LIII, Brady was far less dominant statistically—yet the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 and claimed another title.

“We lost Super Bowl 52 to the Eagles 41-33,” Brady wrote. “The very next year, we won Super Bowl 53 over the Rams 13-3. In one game, I played very well and we lost. In the other, I didn’t play as well and we won. But the fact is, we did what we had to do–what we knew we could do after learning from our failure the previous year to win as a team. That’s ultimately what matters, because it’s the kind of thing that give you confidence to know that you will always, eventually, find a way.”

Dynasties are tough to come by. The Patriots’ two-decade reign remains unmatched in modern football, but others have emerged as contenders. The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls and appeared in five of the last six. And the Philadelphia Eagles, with two Super Bowl appearances in five years, may be on the verge of something special. In the NBA, the Golden State Warriors captured four titles between 2015 and 2022.

As for PSG, their Champions League statement is just a first step. If they can embrace Brady’s mindset, they may just become soccer’s next great dynasty.