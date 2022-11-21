After Colin Kaepernick Saga, Another National Anthem-Related Controversy Erupts During An NFL Game

It has been six years since the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first refused to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” on August 26, 2016, to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

Colin Kaepernick & teammate Eric Reid took a knee during National Anthem. Afterward they hugged, as did Kaep and Nate Boyer, among others. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) September 2, 2016

In order to prevent anyone from forgetting the protest and the aim behind it, Kapernick also published a set of essays. While this controversy still hasn’t distinguished completely, a new one has now taken center stage.

On Sunday, popular singer John Mellencamp was photographed sitting down while the National Anthem was on before the Colts vs. Eagles game. Moreover, a photo of him eating popcorn during the national anthem quickly went viral on social media.

John Mellencamp Re-Ignites National Anthem Controversy

John Mellencamp has made a fortune singing about America and life in the greatest country on Earth. He has also been involved in a lot of philanthropic work.

However, prior to the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, Mellencamp apparently decided not to stand for the national anthem

He kept sitting in his luxury seat at Lucas Oil Stadium while the majority of the 66,241 in attendance stood for the national anthem. Someone in the nearby section took a picture of Mellencamp and sent it to OutKick 360’s Dan Dakich, who posted it on Twitter with the caption “Mellencamp, 71, was apparently too busy eating popcorn to show respect for the colours in the middle of the field.”

Mellencamp is one of America’s Greatest Frauds…always has been https://t.co/Bhjpfll97b — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 21, 2022

Fans saw it as a sign of disrespect and started trolling him mercilessly. Many stated that on one hand, Mellencamp wrote about being an American and living in America, but on the other hand, he can’t even stand for 90 seconds to honor his country.

