After Facing Infertility Themselves, Kelly and Matthew Stafford Are Now Helping Families With IVF Grants

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Matthew Stafford has been a well-known and well-paid NFL quarterback for the last decade and a half. But over the last few years, his family has somewhat joined him in the limelight. Especially his outspoken wife, Kelly Stafford.

Kelly and the Los Angeles Rams signal caller have built a large and lovely family together. They have four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, born in March 2017, Hunter, born in August 2018, and the latest addition (and likely the last), Tyler, born in June 2020. However, building that family wasn’t as simple as it should have been. Kelly and Matthew struggled with some fertility issues in trying to conceive for the first time.

In the end, the couple had to use in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive their twins back in 2016. IVF essentially means that a woman’s egg is fertilized by a man’s sperm in a test tube (or outside of the body in general) before being implanted in the womb. They were able to conceive Hunter and Tyler without IVF, but the experience made them want to help out. They have done that with IVF grants through Chosen Fertility Group.

“‘I think when you go through infertility, you feel like you’re alone, and you’re not.’ —Kelly Stafford. The Stafford IVF Grants are still open, supporting hopeful parents in: Michigan – Michigan Center for Fertility and California – Any clinic within 40 miles of Los Angeles. You’re not alone. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to apply, this is it.”

Kelly and Matthew offer two different grants through Chosen Fertility. The first is located in Michigan at the Michigan Center for Fertility & Women’s Health, and the other is for any clinic within 40 miles of Los Angeles. Kelly talked about their experience again at an infertility awareness event in Casalina, California, in March.

“Even though it’s been years since our own experience with infertility, it’s a community you belong to forever. 1 in 6 couples struggle to conceive but as a society we still have a long ways to go in raising awareness and having open conversations about it.”

It’s just another in a long list of interests for Kelly Stafford. She is also a registered nurse, though considering her financial situation, she doesn’t need to put those skills to use. Instead, she spends time on worthwhile causes, such as this one, while also running her Morning After podcast. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford is going into his 17th NFL season, and fifth with the Rams.