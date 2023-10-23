HomeSearch

Tyreek Hill Is ‘Sick & Tired’ of People Bashing His QB Tua Tagovailoa, Even After Dolphins’ Fantastic Start This Year

Samnur Reza
|Published October 23, 2023

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; AFC receiver Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins (10) during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a 5-season playoff drought, the Dolphins reached the wild-card round last year, with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. This year, the team has made significant strides with just two losses out of seven games. However, the critics have continued to take a jab or two at the star QB, and Tyreek Hill isn’t pleased.

In a recent episode of the “It Needed to be Said” podcast, Cheetah backed Tua for the MVP honors, and called out the experts for casting doubts. Hill vented his frustrations because the naysayers overlooked his QB teammate’s performance this year.

Tyreek Hill Bashes Stephen A. Smith

Dolphins’ star QB, Tua recently became the victim of Smith’s banter, who asserted that the quarterback only dips it two yards. In the podcast, Hill was lost for words, while trying to explain how he caught receptions of only 25 and 30 yards last week. The wide receiver was puzzled as to how Smith could have made such a statement.

Hill stated in the interview, “For Stephen A. Smith to go out of his way, and just say that Tua isn’t worthy of being MVP. It’s crazy. It’s crazy to me.” He further elaborated, “I’m sick and tired of people bashing my quarterback for no reason. I’m sick of it. I’m standing on the table and saying it right now, I’m sick of people bashing my quarterback.

Cheetah then went on to applaud his QB teammate and stated that Tua has been dominating this season after coming back from brutal injuries last season. He seems to have a point, as Tua has accumulated more yards this season than the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes. He also currently has a higher rating than the 2X MVP. Hill has been a staunch supporter of Tua, and his post-game interview from last month left the NFL world in awe.

Cheetah Calls Tua Tagovailoa a ‘Baller’

The Phins’ season opener on the Chargers’ home turf was nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Tua excelled on the gridiron, adding 3 touchdowns to his tally. He also accumulated a whopping 466 yards, one of the best passing days in a season opener in NFL history. With only 1:45 seconds remaining in the clock, Tyreek Hill caught a 4-yard pass from the star quarterback, taking the lead by only two points. Their two-point conversion failed, but they came out victorious.

In the post-game interview, Cheetah showed praise on his QB teammate, saying, “Tua’s a baller bro. I been saying this since last year…. Even during halftime, he was able to get guys going,” followed by, “He leaned on me toward the end. That just means more targets for me and I enjoy that.

The Dolphins currently hold a 5-2 record, and are set to take on the Patriots next week. As the opponent managed to win only once this season, their playoff dream seems to be inching closer.

Samnur Reza or "Rocky" is an NFL editor for the SportsRush. Although his love for football began with Tom Brady, he’s now a devoted fan of Jalen Hurts and is keeping his fingers crossed for the first ring. When asked how he remains loyal to the Eagles, he channels his inner Jim from the Office, and responds, “On a wing and a prayer.” Much like his love for football, Rocky is a dedicated cinephile with an impressive amount of screen time. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva’.

