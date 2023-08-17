Even After Giving Up Well Over $30,000,000, Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Seem Too Thrilled About How His Team’s O-Line Currently Looks

Just a few weeks ago, Aaron Rodgers took a massive pay cut of more than $30,000,000 from his Jets salary. This shows he is completely focused on his path to win a Super Bowl and the Jets are making sure he has plenty of weapons at his disposal. However, he certainly feels that the Jets’ O-line is a cause for slight concern.

Recently, the Jets held a joint practice game with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Aaron Rodgers was sacked six times and had to face the pressure of a charging defense because of his leaky Offensive line and as one can expect, the veteran was not happy about it.

Aaron Rodgers Isn’t too Happy With the Jets’ O-Line

As per Rich Cimini, the Jets signal caller seemed frustrated with his O-line. However, as per ESPN, Rodgers is optimistic that the pass protection will certainly improve, once the starting five linemen get back in perfect shape. “I don’t get concerned about things I don’t have a huge role in, yet,” Aaron stated.

“At some point, I might say, ‘Hey, I need the five who are going to be in there to be in there with me for a solid week,’ but I don’t think we’re at that point … because I don’t think there are five guys that have earned those spots. So, I have some patience,” Rodgers further added, hinting that while he might not be too frustrated now, things might change in the near future.

The Jets played against the Bucs without the likes of guards Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker and left tackle, Duane Brown. After the game, Rodgers stated that the makeshift O-line “missed some real easy stuff” which made it difficult for Aaron Rodgers to maneuver the game on time, despite being known for his quick releases.

Furthermore, even Aaron Rodgers’ friend and TV personality Pat McAfee picked up on the Jets’ signal caller’s main concern. McAfee pointed out the fact that Rodgers is demanding consistency from his offensive linemen through his press conferences.

Do the New York Jets Need To Spend More on O-Line?

Recently, the Jets gave RB Dalvin Cook a $8.6 million one-year contract. The move came when the team already had the likes of Breece Hall and rookie Israel Abanikanda who showed that he was a worthy running back for the Jets in his preseason debut against the Panthers. Moreover, the Jets are rumored to be eyeing an opportunity to sign Aaron Rodgers’ old pal David Bakhtiari.

The Jets are keeping their roster jam-packed for the 2023 season. However, many reckon they have not invested much in their offensive line which in the end, might impact the results produced by Aaron Rodgers. Should the Jets add more elements to their offense in the form of tackles and guards?