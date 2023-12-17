Jake Browning Proudly Calls Tee Higgins & Ja’Marr Chase Two Alphas After Fantastic Victory Against Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in the most thrilling manner and the credit goes to their young quarterback Jake Browning. Browning led his side to a comeback 27-24 victory after the Bengals scored 24 points in the last quarter and in overtime combined. Following the win, the 27-year-old QB praised his two wide receivers who played an important role in the Week 15 game.

Advertisement

Jake Browning appeared in the post-game presser where he lauded both WR Ja’Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins by calling them “alphas” throughout the game. He focused on Ja’Marr’s exceptional on-field skills and talked about how he got his injury right after taking an incredible catch.

“I feel like they’re both alphas the entire time. Like there’s a one A one B, and I got a ton of comfort. And maybe Tee doesn’t feel that way. But I throw it to him like he’s gonna be the alpha all the time.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Trags/status/1736184342538256822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Browning expressed that he believes both Chase and Higgins have alpha mentalities, however, Tee might have a different perspective. He highlighted his confidence in both the wide receivers mentioning that he throws to them with the belief that they will lead the team.

Following Jake Browning’s remarks about Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins being “alphas,” NFL fans expressed their thoughts and opinions on the statement.

One fan stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/travkreed94558/status/1736243251303321758?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another one said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rapperm0tives/status/1736192354053132547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different fan expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1736241149952794740?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Browning also stressed the fact, that despite Ja’Marr’s injury affecting the game, his approach did not change. He mentioned he had full confidence in rookie WR Andrei Losivas who stepped in for Chase and regardless of whoever is playing beside him; he relies on his judgement based on the coverage.

Ja’Marr Chase’s Shoulder Injury Sidelines Star WR

In the final moments of the game, Ja’Marr Chase picked up a shoulder injury while making a 24-yard catch. After the play, he was in clear pain as he grabbed his shoulder area before leaving for the locker room with the team’s medical staff. He later returned to the Bengal’s sideline wearing a hoodie with his right arm tucked in.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nflrums/status/1736190458789855454?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, despite Chase’s absence, the Bengals managed to tie the game at 24-24 after Jake Browning threw a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with less than a minute left. The game went into overtime where the Bengals finally won after scoring a field goal.

Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t missed any games this season, but he remains questionable for the upcoming game against the Bengals’ division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chase has started in 14 games and has recorded 89 catches for 1092 yards.