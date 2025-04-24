After Three-Peat Disappointment, Patrick Mahomes Reveals the “Only Real Positive” from the 2025 Super Bowl Against the Eagles

A pair of consecutive Super Bowl victories put Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the cusp of achieving the first championship three-peat in modern-day NFL history. Unfortunately for them, they ran into an absolute buzzsaw in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

Were it not for a pair of garbage-time touchdown passes from Mahomes, the loss would’ve been one of the most lopsided results in Super Bowl history. For one of the first times since the end of his championship streak, the Texas Tech product sat down to address the media about his 40-22 loss at Super Bowl LIX.

Seeing as he threw two interceptions throughout the remorseless beating that was dished out by Philadelphia, Mahomes admitted that there were very few positives to take away from his performance.

“I don’t feel like we got to the goal that we wanted to. I think the injuries affected it a little bit, but my goal is to be better and try to give guys chances down the field.”

He revealed that there wasn’t much of a bright side to the team’s game from that day, but there was still one “real positive” that they could take away from the experience.

“I think the only real positive from the Super Bowl was just the second half of me kind of getting back to throwing the ball deep and push the envelope. You saw Xavier making some big plays down the field.”

While the budding talent of Xavier Worthy definitely serves as the lone bright spot for Kansas City, both the face of their franchise and his ever-aging roster mates will have to improve upon their faltering form if they hope to return to the AFC Championship next season, let alone the Super Bowl.

However, Mahomes suggested that the blueprint for redemption is already in place, although some tweaks are certainly required.

“It changes a little bit… Even though we’re not in person, we’re still doing virtual meetings, you know what the coaches are talking about, and it’s about taking those routes to the field and explaining it to them the way I see it… So that way, when we get back in the building here in a couple weeks, guys have a jump start on what we expect.”

In regards to how the loss changed his mentality, Mahomes admitted that having it in the back of his mind certainly helps when trying to push through the last bit of those tiring reps in the workout room.

What does Kansas City want to improve upon this offseason?

As far as the particulars go, Mahomes and the Chiefs believe that the deep ball will be the key to revitalizing their offense in 2025. Believing that both he and the team are at their best when the downfield passes are online, the 29-year-old signal caller highlighted the need to start airing it out again.

“There were opportunities in games for deep shots that I either didn’t take or we missed barely… I think if we can get back to hitting some of those throws, it opens up the rest of the offense… We want to get back to that.”

“Defenses are starting to creep up a little bit more… So we have to be versatile enough to do both, hit the deep shots and the underneath stuff.”

While the club is clearly taking its time to heal from the devastating loss, Mahomes and the Chiefs have already shown the ability to successfully rebound from these kinds of moments.

So long as the three-time Super Bowl winner is at the helm in Kansas City, fans would be well advised not to count them out just yet.