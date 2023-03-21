Why Tom Brady’s Cream Coloured Bugatti Veyron Costed Him $2 Million Less Than Andrew Tate’s Newly-Seized Chiron Pur Sport?

When it comes to purchasing supercars, sports personalities, and Hollywood celebrities often top the list. Apparently, the NFL Legend Tom Brady is one of those prominent personalities who flaunts his king-sized lifestyle with some exotic car collections.

In fact, a new public figure has now entered the market as one of the passionate motorsport enthusiasts after a successful kickboxing career. It is none other than the four-time world champion Andrew Tate.

Often nicknamed Cobra, the 36-year-old kickboxer-turned-influencer enjoys a massive fan following on social media. After seeking retirement in 2016 following 10 years of professional experience, the veteran indulged in spreading his ideologies about living a successful life. Even though Brady and Tate are poles apart on certain agendas, their luxurious lifestyle unites them in many ways.

Tom Brady Vs Andrew Tate Bugatti collection

The seven-time Super Bowl champion boats a net worth of $512 million, while the kickboxing superstar enjoys a massive wealth of $700 million. A major chunk of this money gets spent on their dynamic lives, buying luxurious cars. Brady owns a Bugatti Veyron, which is a super sports model of this series valued at $3 million.

It has a top speed of 268 mph throttled by the 8.0-liter W16 engine. Interestingly, it is a limited edition car. Over the past ten years, only 450 of them were actually manufactured. Tom Cruise, Jay-Z, and Simon Cowell are the other dignified personalities who own this machine.

Likewise, Tate is not at all behind these moguls. He has more than 33 super luxurious cars in his garage, with the recent one being a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. He purchased the car in January this year, which is estimated at around $5.2 million, per The Super car blog. In fact $2 million more than Brady’s.

Well, there is a significant difference in both these models in terms of performance and technology used to build these monsters. Tate’s is the latest one with some advanced specifics like it can comfortably go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds. It has a maximum speed of 305 miles per hour, making it one of the best choices in the market.

What are the other luxurious items owned by Brady?

Being one of the highest-paid sports personalities in the American football fraternity, the former quarterback loves to make it grand. He owns two yachts, a Wajer 55s, and its upgraded version, Washer 77. One is worth $2 million, while the other one is $6 million.

Similarly, his love for acquiring real estate properties is on a different level. Over the past couple of years, the 45-year-old executed property deals worth $140 million and has earned $30 million in profits.

Moreover, his new dream condo under construction in the Billionaire Bunker will possess all the amenities that one could imagine. Indeed, some habits never change. Whether it is on the gridiron or in life, Brady is always hungry to acquire the best!