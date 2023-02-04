Will Pro Bowl 2023 Be Flag Football?

The Pro Bowl is to be held on the first Sunday of February, just a week before the Superbowl LVII. It is a showcase game between the best of the AFC and the best of the NFC. The NFL stars will get together to display the best of their skills as both conferences battle it out for bragging rights. As the coaches for both teams were announced, NFL world was left awe-struck as legends of the game will combine.

Quarterback brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning will take on duties as coaches for their respective teams. The brothers will battle it out as Peyton Manning will take over the AFC while Eli Manning will take over the guys from the NFC. While the game is supposed to be an amalgamation of NFL stars, the coaches add more color to this year’s game.

Also Read: Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Desperately Wants Pro Bowl to Regain Cult Status

The Pro Bowl takes a new avatar

This year’s Pro Bowl game is supposed to be a little different. Similar to the All-star weekend of the NBA, this year’s Pro Bowl will be a skills competition throughout the week. The week will end with a flag football game between the two teams. This comes in place of the traditional football game that was conducted originally. This was an initiative by Peyton Manning to reduce injuries before the Superbowl.

The flag football contest will take place on a 50-yard field. End zones will be restricted to 10-yard-sized spaces. It will be the first time the NFL stars play this fun version of the game they are best at. While it won’t be the intense hard-hitting football they indulge in on a weekly basis, this event will bring the flair of the game and protect the athletes from going through injuries.

Even though this union of superstar NFL players won’t be as effective as it could have been in its traditional sense, it won’t stop fans from celebrating the game.

Also Read: Is Pro Bowl 2-Hand Touch? The League Evolves the NFL Pro Bowl to its Safest Ever Edition