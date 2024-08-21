After Tua Tagovailoa Calls Out Brian Flores, Tom Brady’s Answer To How He Would Deal With Criticism From Coaches Resurfaces

Tua Tagovailoa caused a major controversy with his revelation about his strained relationship with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Most fans, analysts, and former players empathized with the quarterback on social media, but a few reposted Tom Brady’s blunt advice to young players on how to deal with a coach’s criticism.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in January, the seven-time Super Bowl champion recalled how harsh treatment in practice helped him become a better player. He said,

“If the coach was going to be hard on me, I was going to accept the difficult coaching because I needed to hear it again and again [because] it motivated me… That’s what accountability looks like and you can’t have your ego so big that any criticism is going to lessen your confidence…”

Brady’s take is the complete opposite of Tagovailoa’s stance on the same subject. Flores’ criticism hindered the Dolphins star’s confidence and destabilized his game.

While the jury is out on who is right here, it has to be noted that Brady is a once-in-a-generation player whose solitary focus was winning. He cherished challenges and being on the receiving end of harsh criticism did not bother him.

However, it’s undeniable that this approach is unsustainable. An unrelenting atmosphere only works as long as there’s unparalleled success to justify it. Once the winning ceases, the negativity can cause a team’s downfall. Brady experienced this in his final season with the Patriots.

Even Tom Brady Couldn’t Stand Constant Negativity

After 19 years of unmatched success in New England, the quarterback left the team to join the historically lowly Buccaneers. It’s no secret that his exit to Florida with the Patriots was due to a complete relationship breakdown between him and head coach Bill Belichick.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner was an astute tactician but his reputation as a hard taskmaster preceded him. While the tough love did yield six Lombardi trophies, the two-decade-long association between the coach and his quarterback had reached its breaking point.

Brady went on to win another Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, while Belichick and the Patriots endured four underwhelming seasons before he was relieved of his duties. The quarterback showcased he could thrive without Belichick. The same wasn’t the case for the head coach.

Similarly, Tagovailoa is enjoying life and playing at a near-MVP level under head coach Mike McDaniel after struggling under Flores. Had the former coach changed his approach, he could’ve gotten more out of the quarterback and kept his job.