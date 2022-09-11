Aaron Rodgers interceptions : How many interceptions has Packers quarterback thrown in his 17 year NFL career?

Aaron Rodgers is the master of not turning the ball over, having some of the lowest interception rates in NFL history over his 17-year career. However, he’s started this year off bad.

The Packers had a tough offseason, losing star receiver Davante Adams and their second best receiver in Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They extended Rodgers, but that’s all the good news.

The Packers quarterback is undoubtedly one of the most skilled quarterbacks in the league. He can make pretty much any throw you want him to, and there are only a few quarterbacks in the league who can say they have a bigger arm than him.

Rodgers has consistently been a top two quarterback in the league over the years. He’s won MVP the last two years in a row, showing how age hasn’t really taken a toll on his performance.

Despite rumors about retiring or switching teams, Rodgers is going to be back for the Packers next year, hoping to take them to the promise land after years of playoff disappointment.

Aaron Rodgers wants to retire as a Green Bay Packer 🧀 pic.twitter.com/XDMW3RfgiT — PFF (@PFF) June 7, 2022

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes was one pick away from Sean Payton featuring him as Drew Brees’ successor

How many interceptions has Aaron Rodgers thrown in his career?

Rodgers and the Packers are currently playing the Minnesota Vikings, and things aren’t going particularly well. The Packers are down 20-0 in the third quarter.

Rodgers is currently 11/18 for 94 yards with one interception. That pick is his first interception against an NFC North team since 2019, a testament to how great he’s been at limiting turnovers.

Aaron Rodgers just threw an INT against an NFC North team for the first time since 2019. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

Overall in his career, Rodgers hasn’t thrown many interceptions. Last season, he threw 37 totouchdowns to just 4 interceptions, and the year before that he threw 48 touchdowns to only 5 picks.

In his career, Rodgers has only thrown over 10 interceptions twice in his career, in 2008 and in 2010. Overall, Rodgers just has 93 interceptions to his name, far lower than Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees who all have over 200. He’s thrown 449 touchdowns for reference.

Throwing one interception already, puts Rodgers on pace for more interceptions than his last two years combined, but also, it’s Rodgers. He does have a terrible receiving group, but if anyone can make the most out of it, it’s the back to back MVP winner.

Also Read: Did Aaron Rodgers date Erin Andrews? Take a look at $200 million QB’s fascinating dating history