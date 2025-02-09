Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole Responds to Whether She Will Ever Date a Broke Guy

Kayla Nicole has carved out a name for herself as a TV personality, though she’s still widely known as Travis Kelce’s ex. Recently, she appeared on a TV show called Special Forces alongside former QB Cam Newton. Nicole ended up winning the quasi-military reality show, showcasing her mental and physical resilience in the process. She impressed Newton, which led him to invite her on his podcast.

During the interview, however, Newton asked Kayla an unexpected question about dating that caught her off guard: whether a “broke guy”—someone without much wealth—could still make a girl happy.

Kayla’s response was a resounding “absolutely,” even sharing that she herself had dated someone who was broke back in college. To be fair, most of us were broke during those college years.

“I was maybe 20 or 19,” Nicole added. “He was driving around my car, using my gas card. I was going to H&M buying him clothes, the latest J’s, and I was delusional and very happy.”

Newton’s co-host, Peggy, then asked Kayla if she would consider doing it today. To which she said, “No, sir.”

But the response didn’t satisfy Newton. He sat postured away from his guest, looking displeased, and bluntly told her it was a yes or no question.

“I think it depends on your situation. Currently, right now. Can I date a broke man right now? Shoutout to people who are not financially in a great position- I’m not in a place to take care of another man. No, I’m not. Not interested in that,” Kayla clarified.

Newton continued to poke and prod Nicole for a better answer, but she stood by her response. And it’s a solid one at that. Not everyone is in a position to financially support another person, but at the same time, it’s not the end-all-be-all when it comes to love. As Nicole highlighted, she has dated a broke man before when the right situation arose. It’s just not something she’d be interested in doing at this point in her life.

Nicole is 33, and she’s probably looking to get married. There would be no point in her pursuing a financially unstable man. But sometimes, love knows no boundaries. So, maybe she meets a man one day who makes financials an afterthought in her mind.

Nicole’s relationship struggles

Nicole has been outspoken about her previous relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and how much it emotionally affected her. The couple dated on and off for five years before they moved on from each other. Now, Kelce is in a committed relationship with Taylor Swift, one of the most popular musicians in the world. And the relationship has caused unexpected tolls on Nicole’s mental health.

Nicole has faced backlash too, from Kelce and Swift fans. She gets made fun of online for “fumbling” the relationship with the tight end. It’s partly why she wanted to participate in the show Special Forces in the first place. Nicole wanted to show the world that she was mentally and physically strong, and she achieved that by winning the competition.

Maybe everyone isn’t going to watch it, but Nicole is immensely proud that she was able to do something “through her own grit and grind.” It’ll be interesting to see what she gets up to next, as she is on somewhat of a media escapade at the moment.