“We Hadn’t Really Spoken in 20 Years”: Raiders GM John Spytek Recalls His Reunion With Tom Brady at the Buccaneers

Throughout their storied NFL careers, the paths of Tom Brady and John Spytek have crossed on more than one occasion. Whether they were visiting each other as rivals or as members of the same organization, the two have always managed to keep a healthy and functioning relationship.

During a recent discussion with John Middlekauff on his 3 and Out podcast, the latest general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders provided some insight into the various instances in which he’s worked with the game’s greatest signal caller. While he made sure to note that each and every single one of those opportunities was special, he also maintained that not all of them were memorable for the right reasons.

When it came time for them to explore Brady’s potential avenues with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Spytek suggested that the process was as surreal as one could expect. Nevertheless, with Brady comes added attention, and with added attention can come speculations and inaccurate reporting.

At the time, much was made about the fact that the two were once teammates at Michigan. According to the former assistant GM of the Bucs, however, the depth of their relationship was severely overblown in the media.

“Everyone says we were teammates at Michigan. Like, yea, we were ‘teammates.’ But I mean, we hadn’t really spoken in 20 years…. so it wasn’t like this was my friend walking into the building.”

When asked if he was ever able to shake the nerves that presumably come with meeting a player of Brady’s caliber, Spytek explained that his sit-down conversations with the G.O.A.T. were as intense as one would expect them to be. While he did find their football conversations to be “great,” Spytek suggested that Brady is anything but “chill” when operating in those kinds of environments.

In the eyes of Spytek, meeting with Brady was painfully similar to game days. In short, he was aware of the fact that, if he has done his job properly, then the team would likely succeed.

“He was always passionate, always direct. It was almost like going to a game, because there’s always butterflies because of the gravity of it. It became less about talking to this quarterback, and it became more about ‘How can I help the Bucs be their best on every Sunday?’ If I can give Tom the information that he needs, in a manner in which he can process it… That was the most important thing.”

Even though Brady’s immediate debut with the Buccaneers was foiled by Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, it would ultimately be he and Spytek who would have the last laugh. After managing to secure a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, Tampa Bay would go on to experience one of the most prolific runs in postseason history.

Brady outdueled the likes of Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes, in that order, to secure his seventh and final Super Bowl ring, cementing his place as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Considering that Spytek has since seen both his salary and job title elevated, it’s safe to say that things worked for him as well.

In the end, their partnership will be fondly remembered throughout the state of Florida for decades to come, as the two of them helped to generate just the second ever Lombardi trophy in Tampa Bay history.