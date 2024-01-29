Last Time Jared Goff and Dan Campbell Met in NFC Championship Game, None of Them Were Rooting for Detroit

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff have taken their team to the NFC Conference Championship game for the first time since they arrived in 2021. This Sunday, the Lions are set to clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, marking a noteworthy moment for the team.

While Campbell and Goff haven’t led the Lions to a conference championship before, their paths crossed five years ago in an NFC Championship game. What’s interesting is that, back then, they weren’t on the same team instead were rivals, competing against each other.

Back in 2018, the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints were powerhouse teams in the NFC, both boasting a strong 13-3 record as they entered the playoffs. The Saints, holding the No.1 seed, crossed paths with the Rams in the NFC title game. While the Rams was led by quarterback Jared Goff, notably, on the Saints’ side, Dan Campbell played a key role as the assistant head coach and tight end coach.

The game was intense, and Campbell’s New Orleans Saints led for the first three quarters. But what everyone remembers is the controversial ending. With only 1:48 minutes left and the score tied at 20-20, Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman collided with Saints’ Tommylee Lewis mid-air. The refs missed it and no penalty was given. Saints settled for a field goal, taking a three-point lead.

Yet, the Rams making a comeback tied it again, 23-23, forcing an overtime. Finally, the Rams sealed the victory with another field goal, ending the game at 26-23. The unforgettable ending stirred up a lot of talk and debate in the NFL world.

Back in the day, Jared Goff triumphed over Campbell, advancing to Super Bowl LIII against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots. However, the Rams faced tough times, managing only three points against the Patriots’ defense. Unfortunately, Brady dashed Goff’s hopes for a Super Bowl ring.

Back then, Campbell must have been upset after that controversial loss. However, in a captivating turn of events they joined forces to lead the Lions towards a chance at the NFC title.

How Campbell and Goff’s Destinies Realigned for Lions Glory