Agitated Rob Gronkowski Once Turned Into a ‘Bouncer’ & Literally Threw a Trash-Talking Colts Player Out Of The Club

Rob Gronkowski is a superstar in the world of the NFL. The fierce competitor started his career with the New England Patriots in 2010 and won 3 Super Bowl titles with them.

In 2019, Rob decided to call it quits. He claimed that football wasn’t giving him the kind of happiness it used to provide. Rob also cited recurring injuries as a reason to retire after staying active for less than a decade in the league.

However, Tom Brady, his old pal, dragged him back onto the field in 2020. Rob joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended up winning another Super Bowl title in his maiden season for his new franchise.

The gentle giant’s incredible partnership and chemistry with Tom has treated fans with innumerable unforgettable plays. Along with being a top tier footballer, Gronk also knows how to party.

Rob Gronkowski Once Threw a Colts Cornerback Out Of The Playing Area

Gronk is loved for his jolly attitude and joyful answers whenever he goes for an interview. However, even the most fun loving and polite individuals can be triggered on the field which is what happened in Gronk’s case once and the man who ruffled his feathers, ended up getting thrown to the sidelines by the Tight End.

Back in 2014 during a Colts vs Patriots game, cornerback Sergio Brown was seen constantly talking trash to Rob Gronkowski. The two also had bit of history coming into the clash.

Before playing for the Colts, Brown used to play for Patriots and he was actually the man responsible for breaking Gronk’s arm in 2012. To add to this, Brown’s trash talking just wasn’t hitting a pause. So Gronk decided to take matters into his own hands.

During the game, Gronk literally picked Brown and threw him quite a distance away from where the game was being played. He grabbed him and tossed him away to the sidelines. Of course, he was flagged for it but the TE was least bothered.

In an interview, when asked about the incident, Gronk had said, “he was yapping at me the whole time so I picked him and threw him out of the club. I was the bouncer, I picked him up and tossed him out.”

Gronk retired once again earlier this year which means that we won’t be able to see such actions from the GOAT tight end anymore. However, it would still be fair to say that what he ended up achieving on the field while he was active, is beyond the reach of any normal human being.

