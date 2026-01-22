Broncos News: Jarrett Stidham Opens Up About Bo Nix’s Ankle Injury Before Patriots Game

The Denver Broncos’ euphoric overtime win over the Buffalo Bills quickly gave way to heartbreak. In the span of roughly an hour, players learned that rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the catalyst behind Denver’s postseason run, had fractured his right ankle on the game-winning drive and would miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Backup Jarrett Stidham, now thrust into the spotlight, didn’t shy away from how difficult that moment was for the team.

“Sam and I were both in there with him when the doctors were looking at him,” Stidham said. “They went to do the X-rays, I took a shower, came back, got dressed, and went back into the training room. And that’s when I found out. It’s devastating for him. My heart goes out to him.”

Stidham made it clear just how much Nix means to Denver’s success.

“We wouldn’t be in this position without Bo,” he said. “All of us on offense, the whole team, we want to go out there on Sunday and make him proud.”

Now set to make his first start since the final two games of the 2023 season, Stidham is preparing to lead the Broncos against the New England Patriots with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Despite the sudden change, he’s tried to keep his routine as normal as possible, even sneaking in a low-key trip to Target with his kids earlier in the week.

“No, incognito,” Stidham said with a smile when asked if anyone recognized him. “Nobody noticed.”

With just one week of preparation, Stidham emphasized the importance of full-speed practice — something he credits head coach Sean Payton for prioritizing.

“Reps are everything,” Stidham said. “We practice full speed here. That’s something I love about Sean. I experienced the same thing when I was in New England with Bill [Belichick]. You try to make practice as hard as possible.”

Payton echoed that confidence, noting the offense will be adjusted to fit Stidham’s skill set but expressing zero concern about his readiness.

“He’s going to rip it,” Payton said. “He’s got a calm demeanor that suits him well. I’ve felt all along that our No. 2 quarterback was among the best 32 in the league.”

Stidham’s teammates feel the same. Cornerback Pat Surtain II described him as having “a type of mojo, a type of confidence that you rarely see.”

The veteran quarterback, who returned to Denver on a two-year deal despite interest from the Patriots, brushed aside any talk of personal legacy or résumé-boosting opportunities.

“I don’t care about anything other than Sunday,” Stidham said. “What’s my job on each play? How can I help my teammates succeed?”

As Broncos fans rally behind him, even embracing the viral “#StiddyParty” meme, Stidham remains locked in on one thing: honoring Bo Nix and finishing what he helped start.

Meanwhile, Payton confirmed that Nix’s surgery in Alabama went well and that the rookie quarterback is expected to rejoin the team in Denver as soon as doctors allow.