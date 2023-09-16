Deion Sanders Boldly Estimates Boulder Making $18,000,000 in Revenue Through Nebraska Game

Deion Sanders has become America’s favorite coach after his successful first two games with CU. What amuses many is his drastic economic impact on the entire community. Coach Prime was recently seen estimating that their home opener against Nebraska has made the city of Boulder roughly $18,000,000 in revenue.

The Buffaloes are creating a buzz all around the nation with their intense showdowns. However, what is truly baffling to see is how much business Deion Sanders is bringing to the city. In one of his vlogs via WellOffMedia, Coach Prime was seen talking to his staff about how much money they had brought to the city with their sold-out game against Nebraska.

Deion Sanders Reveals Boulder Made Around $18,000,000 From Home Opener

The Buffaloes’ success in the field is proving to be a win for everybody in Boulder. Just days after their game against Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers, Denver7, a local news channel estimated that the city had made around $17 million in revenue. However just a day later, Coach Prime, through his vlog, boldly revealed that they brought $18,000,000 in total revenue to the city.

“The number Coach cited was an estimate that was put out by the Visit Boulder Convention and Visitor’s Bureau that anticipated the economic impact of Saturday’s sold-out Nebraska game to be between $18-$20 million,” Colorado spokesperson said, via On3. “Room night occupancy and some other metrics are going to be trickling in over the next couple of weeks and we won’t have a definitive sense of the full-scale economic impact of the game until all of that data is in. But the number Coach cited is accurate as an estimate,” he added.

With that number put up during the Nebraska game, one can only imagine the impact of their home game against USC on 30th September. The city is reaping all the benefits Deion Sanders’ program has to offer. It just cannot be put to numbers how big of an achievement it is for CU.

Coach Prime’s Game of Chess

With the sudden take-off of Coach Prime’s program, it has affected everyone around him. Coach Prime does not take his job just as a coach but as a mentor, and as a businessman. His business acumen has caused the Sanders family to make a lot of money.

It is not just limited to Shedeur Sanders ramping up his NIL valuation to $4.1 million. His eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. leads the media division for him. Deion Jr. is helping the world witness the legacy of CU and his father with the help of his media venture Well Off Media, which releases insider stories of the program. Furthermore, Coach Prime and Shedeur keep promoting their merchandise.

That said, Deion Sanders played a check-mate move against Colorado State HC Jay Norvell. Norvell made a critical comment on Prime wearing his sunglasses and hat in front of senior reporters. Capitalizing on this situation, Deion promoted the sunglasses that he has worn since he signed a deal with the eyewear line, Blenders. Proving there is simply no way one can win against him.